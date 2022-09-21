ONLINE PARK FIXES AND SUPPORT UPDATES

Build 0.304 – September 21, 2022
Bug Fixes
- Goaltending calls have been improved for both offense and defense.
- Traveling without being called in game has been addressed.
Feature Adds
- Speaker icon in multiplayer now shows the player speaking. This icon will appear next to username tags in multiplayer lobbies.
- Basketballs are now unlockable and are earned by completing in game challenges.
- Post game summary box after matches. Stats will appear after the completion of a match in Online Parks.
Changed files in this update