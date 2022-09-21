 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blacktop Hoops update for 21 September 2022

ONLINE PARK FIXES AND SUPPORT UPDATES

Share · View all patches · Build 9561045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 0.304 – September 21, 2022

Bug Fixes

  • Goaltending calls have been improved for both offense and defense.
  • Traveling without being called in game has been addressed.

Feature Adds

  • Speaker icon in multiplayer now shows the player speaking. This icon will appear next to username tags in multiplayer lobbies.
  • Basketballs are now unlockable and are earned by completing in game challenges.
  • Post game summary box after matches. Stats will appear after the completion of a match in Online Parks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1945251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link