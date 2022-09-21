Patch 0.08 (Forgot to post this one in july oops)

General Changes
- Added descriptions and cost labels to diplomacy interactions
Gameplay Changes
- Increased the amount that satisfaction affects births and recruitment by ~28%
- Lowered grain and water requirements of horses from 5 to 4
- Garrisons now only start working after a soldier is garrisoned inside
- Cannot dismiss soldiers from a garrison if that would leave the garrison empty
- Soldiers conquering a garrison will automatically go inside after killing all the defenders
Bug Fixes
- Animal farm job descriptions now correctly show the amount of grain and water required to make fully grown animals
- Soldiers can now be properly garrisoned (the diplomacy rework bugged it)
Graphics Changes
- Updated quarters graphics to be 2x2
- Added ducks (water decoration)
- Gallows graphics will not be mirrored graphically, only the door entrance will change
- Added graphics for cabbages and farmer for the vegetable farm
Changed depots in dev_console_v branch