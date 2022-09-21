 Skip to content

Lords of Solgrund update for 21 September 2022

Patch 0.08 (Forgot to post this one in july oops)

General Changes
  • Added descriptions and cost labels to diplomacy interactions
Gameplay Changes
  • Increased the amount that satisfaction affects births and recruitment by ~28%
  • Lowered grain and water requirements of horses from 5 to 4
  • Garrisons now only start working after a soldier is garrisoned inside
  • Cannot dismiss soldiers from a garrison if that would leave the garrison empty
  • Soldiers conquering a garrison will automatically go inside after killing all the defenders
Bug Fixes
  • Animal farm job descriptions now correctly show the amount of grain and water required to make fully grown animals
  • Soldiers can now be properly garrisoned (the diplomacy rework bugged it)
Graphics Changes
  • Updated quarters graphics to be 2x2
  • Added ducks (water decoration)
  • Gallows graphics will not be mirrored graphically, only the door entrance will change
  • Added graphics for cabbages and farmer for the vegetable farm

