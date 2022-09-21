Excavator bucket hitboxes changed to hold dirt better
Drit physics changed to slide less inside the bucket
Comined this should make digging and not making a mess easier.
Heavy Works update for 21 September 2022
Improved Excavator buckets
Changed files in this update