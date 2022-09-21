 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 21 September 2022

Patch v6.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Increased the brightness of Beggar Bombs so they are easier to notice.
  • Chaos Curse: Reduced the amount of bombs and bombs won't now spawn close to other bombs to avoid instant chain explosions.

//bug fixes

  • Viewing the Skirmishes leaderboard without first playing a Skirmish game would cause a crash.
  • Rare chance of a "non-existing surface" crash when the boneraise screen pops up.
  • Re-rolling a Normalous Destineous boneraise wasn't removing all of the Barrows from the minion sacrifice list.
  • Sealing a Normalous Destineous would then only need 3 Barrow sacrifices instead of 5.

