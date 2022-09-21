Patch v6.2

//misc
- Increased the brightness of Beggar Bombs so they are easier to notice.
- Chaos Curse: Reduced the amount of bombs and bombs won't now spawn close to other bombs to avoid instant chain explosions.
//bug fixes
- Viewing the Skirmishes leaderboard without first playing a Skirmish game would cause a crash.
- Rare chance of a "non-existing surface" crash when the boneraise screen pops up.
- Re-rolling a Normalous Destineous boneraise wasn't removing all of the Barrows from the minion sacrifice list.
- Sealing a Normalous Destineous would then only need 3 Barrow sacrifices instead of 5.
Changed files in this update