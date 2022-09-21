 Skip to content

Roadwarden update for 21 September 2022

Roadwarden Patch 1.0.4 is available now!

Roadwarden!

Another small patch rolling in!

More Details:

  • The yellow arrows tied to the boat-related quest were reworked again. - Please let us know on the forum, if you click on them, but get still no response - it's a bug that affects a small percentage of players, and we're trying to fix it.
  • Casual-mode only: The weather predictions are now properly turned off after day 40.
  • Various tiny bugs, typos, and clarifications.

It can't be said more often - A big Thank You to all Roadwardens out there!
Without your support, Roadwarden wouldn't be the same! Please keep it up, stay sharp, and enjoy your journey!

Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment

