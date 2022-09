Hi dear zombie killers,

A small update today to fix some bug reported by the community (and many thanks for your help!)

-Fixed a bug triggered when creating/splitting a new army/refugees after having deselecting the original unit (leading to an unstable game)

-Fixed a bug when canceling an armybase building (leading to an unstable game)

-Fixed a bug regarding the resources storage (leading to an unstable game)

Now, I'm back into work for the next major update!