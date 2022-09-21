[NA/EU] Patch Notes Summary - September 21, 2022

Greetings Adventurers,

Here are the latest update details for Black Desert Online on September 21, 2022 (Wed).

New Mythical Arduanatt Appearance

We've added a new appearance for the Mythical Arduanatt. We designed it around a "pure white" concept, and you need only purchase and feed the Quturan's Fruit to your mythical steed to change its appearance. While we initially thought of a more arduous process to obtain this appearance, we felt that the process of awakening a Mythical Arduanatt was rigorous enough, so we felt it only fair to have a far simpler process when changing its appearance. We hope this new appearance only bolsters the experience of Adventurers who have already awakened a Mythical Arduanatt in their adventures.

We're currently working on Mythical Doom, and while we initially thought of a horse with blue flames, we felt it somewhat unimpactful compared to the already released mythical counterparts, so... we felt that we had a bit more work to do to prepare for Mythical Doom's explosive release. Thank you for your patience.

● Added Quturan's Fruit to now be available for purchase through Francia, librarian of O'dyllita, who requested these through Helen Julia, the Ahib scholar on Krogdalo.

Feed the Quturan's Fruit to your stabled Mythical Arduanatt and it shall be reborn with a new appearance and all previous skills and stats intact.

You can purchase the Quturan's Fruit for 100 million Silver each via Franica in O'dyllita.

You can change your Mythical Arduanatt's basic appearance to the new appearance by using the Quturan's Fruit.











Training Improvements

Krogdalo, King of the Celestial Horses, has granted his blessing upon the world of Black Desert, thus greatly improving the tiers and breeds of horses roaming in the wild.

You will no longer be able to tame Tier 1 to 5 Wild Horses as they've all been improved to Tiers 6 and 7, and these Tier 7 Wild Horses will also boast a special appearance that will make them easy to distinguish from other horses.

We've also added 4 types of Tier 8 horses. While retaining the same stats as pre-existing white and black breeds, since Tier 1 to 5 Wild Horse appearances are no longer available, we've made these types now available as Tier 8 horses so Adventurers may still have access to them.

Increased Chance of Higher Tiers from Breeding

● Increased the chance of birthing higher tiers of horses from breeding Tier 1 to 8 horses.

The tiers and growth levels of the parent horses will affect the new horse birthed from breeding. The higher the parent horse levels (up to Lv. 30), the greater the chance of birthing a higher-tiered horse. For example,

Breeding Lv. 30 Tier 6 stallion and mare now have increased chances to birth a Tier 7 or 8 horse.

Breeding Lv. 30 Tier 7 stallion and mare now have increased chances to birth a Tier 7 or 8 horse.

Breeding Lv. 30 Tier 8 stallion and mare now have an increased chance to birth a Tier 8 horse.

Tier 6 to 7 Wild Horse

● Changed the minimum and maximum tiers of Wild Horses in the world of Black Desert.



Tier 7 Wild Horses will be somewhat rare to find, with a slightly higher chance of appearing in Drieghan.



▲ Added Tier 7 Wild Horse Type

New Tier 8 Horse Types

● Added 4 new types of Tier 8 Horse.





▲ 2 Added Tier 8 Horse Types



Krogdalo's blessing has also been imparted to horse trainers as well. Now Adventurers will receive up to 75% increased Mount EXP (previously up to 40%) based on their Training Mastery. We've also increased the value of horses as well. Now Tier 1 to 8 horses will fetch slightly higher prices from Imperial Delivery and Horse Market.

Training Mastery Effect - Increased Mount EXP Gains

● Increased Mount EXP gains from Training Mastery from up to 40% to up to 75%.



Increased Horse Market/Imperial Delivery Prices

● Increased the prices of Tier 1 to 8 horses on the Horse Market and Imperial Delivery (sold).

Made the following price adjustments according to the horse's level and number of skills learned.



The price of your mount varies based on its growth level and the number of skills learned for the Horse Market, Breeding Market, or Imperial Delivery (sold). A courser with all courser skills learned will now fetch a 2.7 times greater price on the Horse Market.

Added Training EXP Increase Effect to Trainer's Clothes

● Added Training EXP Increase effect to Manos, Izaro, and Loggia Trainer's Clothes from +8 enhancement levels.

* Loggia Trainer's Clothes



* Izaro Trainer's Clothes



* Manos Trainer's Clothes





Added Training Leap Quests

We've added new leap quests for Training. Similar to leap quests for other Life Skills, these require that you reach a certain Life Skill level to accept each quest, and they will grant a large amount of Training EXP upon completion. We've also added "Family leap quests" available once per Family once you've completed these quests, in the spirit of relishing in Krogdalo's blessing. Complete these Family quests to obtain a skill change coupon, a Premium Horse Appearance Change Coupon, and other goodies to help you on your path to becoming the best Trainer.

● Added new Training leap quests. The following leap quests can be accepted and completed once per character.



Honor to the Training Family Quests

● Added new Honor to the Training Family quests.



Training Weekly/Daily Quest Improvements

● Improved the following weekly and daily quests from Wapra that award Royal Fern Roots upon completion.

[Weekly] Fly Like the Wind

You can now accept [Weekly] Fly Like the Wind from Training Beginner 1. The following rewards have also been added.



[Daily] No Worries for the Prepared

You can now tame any Wild Horse regardless of its tier to complete the [Daily] No Worries for the Prepared quests.



You can now complete [Weekly] Fly Like the Wind and [Daily] No Worries for the Prepared at the same time without having to complete [Weekly] Fly Like the Wind first.

For Adventurers Far from Stonetail Hill Ranch 1 - Liana's Royal Fern Root - [Daily] Training Quests

● Added [Daily] quests to obtain Royal Fern Root available via Liana located in any major city.

Liana's [Daily] [Training] quests are identical to the Royal Fern Root dailies offered by Wapra at Stonetail Hill Ranch.

Therefore, you can only choose one Royal Fern Root daily quest from either Liana or Wapra to complete per day.

The following are Family quests, and only one can be accepted at a time.



For Adventurers Far from Stonetail Hill Ranch 2 - Liana's Royal Fern Root - [Weekly] Training Quest

● Added Royal Fern Root x30 to the quest reward for completing [Weekly] [Training] Capturing Horses available via Liana located in any major city.

Liana's [Weekly] [Training] quest is identical to the Royal Fern Root weekly quest offered by Wapra at Stonetail Hill Ranch.

Therefore, you can only choose one Royal Fern Root weekly quest from either Liana or Wapra to complete every week.

For Adventurers Far from Stonetail Hill Ranch 3 - Liana's Mythical Feather - [Weekly] Training Quests

● Added Mythical Feather [Weekly] quests available via via Liana located in any major city.

Liana's [Weekly] [Training] quests are identical to the Mythical Feather weekly quests offered by Wapra at Stonetail Hill Ranch.

Therefore, you can only choose one Mythical Feather weekly quest from either Liana or Wapra to complete every week.

The following are Family quests, and only one can be accepted at a time.



For Adventurers Far from Stonetail Hill Ranch 4 - Liana's Courser Training Materials (Dream Horse Awakening) - [Daily] Training Quests

● Added Courser Training (Dream Horse Awakening) [Daily] quests available via via Liana located in any major city.

Liana's [Daily] [Training] quests are identical to the Courser Training Materials (Dream Horse Awakening) daily quests offered by Shamhain at Stonetail Hill Ranch.

Therefore, you can only choose one Courser Training Materials (Dream Horse Awakening) daily quest from either Liana or Shamhain to complete per day.

The following are Family quests, and only one can be accepted at a time.



Imperial Steed

● Added the Imperial Steed which can be birthed according to a set probability when breeding horses at the stable.

"Imperial Steeds" have undergone a strict set of regulations imparted by the Stonetail Horse Club and are worthy of bearing the stature of the Imperial Court.

Imperial Steed foals approved by the Stonetail Horse Club are born with the "Imperial Stature" skill already learned.

The Imperial Steed cannot learn any other skill than "Imperial Stature."

The Imperial Steed cannot be exchanged, nor registered to be sold on the Horse or Breeding Markets.

The Imperial Steed can be reared up to Lv. 15 for the sole purpose of Imperial Delivery.

Deliver a well-grown Imperial Steed to the Imperial Court to obtain approx. 120 million Silver along with other rewards

You can obtain all the following items as rewards.



The higher the tiers and levels of the parent horses, the greater the chance to breed an Imperial Steed.

Your parent horses' levels will only increase your chances to birth an Imperial Steed up to Lv. 30. A parent horse at Lv. 31 has the same chance to birth an Imperial Steed as a parent horse at Lv. 30.

Your Training Level and Mastery do not affect your chances to breed an Imperial Steed.

You can only obtain an Imperial Steed through horse breeding. You cannot exchange horses to obtain an Imperial Steed.

You cannot use Mount Brand Spell Stone, Mount Skill Change Coupon, Mount Skill Selection Coupon, Mount Skill Training Coupon, Mount All Skill Training Coupon, Horse Appearance Change Coupon, Premium Horse Appearance Change Coupon, Reset Mount Growth, or Mount Name Change Coupon on an Imperial Steed.





Life Skill Improvements

Central Market Price Increase for Certain Processed Items

● Adjusted the Central Market prices for the following 44 items obtained from Gathering and Processing.



Defensive Stat Additions to Loggia, Carta, and Manos Gatherer's Clothes

In order to help our Adventurers who gather in slightly more dangerous environments, we've added defensive stats to gatherer's clothes similar to those of hunter's clothes.

● Added Evasion, Damage Reduction, and DP stats to Loggia, Carta, and Manos Gatherer's Clothes. These defensive stats are identical to those of Loggia, Robeau, and Manos Hunter's Clothes.

* Loggia Gatherer's Clothes



* Carta Gatherer's Clothes



*Manos Gatherer's Clothes





Expanded the number of Strong Fence rental NPCs.

● Improved so you can now exchange Strong Fences and Old Moon Fences with the following NPCs:

Improved the description for Strong Fence and Old Moon Fence listed within the "Find NPCs" feature.



Improved Obtainability of Life Gathering Materials and Byproducts

● Increased the probability of obtaining the 5 types of special materials by approximately 30% upon Lumbering.

Bloody Tree Knot

Red Tree Lump

Spirit's Leaf

Monk's Branch

Old Tree Bark

● Changed the item you can obtain through Plant Breeding via Farming and defeating Moles as follows.

Changed the description on how to obtain the items for Mutant Plant, Premature Fruit, Seed Half Eaten by a Bird, Plant with Rotting Roots, and Unusual Fruit with the above change.





Collect 20 Blush Leaves and bring them to Camellia Loggia at Loggia Farm to exchange them for the following items:



You can now obtain Blush Leaves when Plant Breeding Haystacks and Chicken Feed.

● Doubled the number of fruit items obtained upon Plant Breeding Mysterious Seed crops.

● Added a crafting method that allows you to produce Trace of Hunting instead of Trace of Ascension when using Leather Glaze as the main ingredient.

Crating Method: Clear Liquid Reagent x1 + Powder of Darkness x2 +Maple Sap x3 + Trace of Ascension x3 or Trace of Hunting x3.

Exchange Special Cooking Ingredients

● Improved so you can exchange the 4 types of special cooking ingredients below to the for Normal or High-Quality ingredients according to the proportions.



Increased the number of milk obtained in the Cow-Milking Minigame

● Increased the amount of Milk obtained based on your gathering level to the following:



● Changed the NPC for completing the following Hunting/Cooking bonus quests to the following:

You can complete the Hunting bonus quests via the Black Spirit and the Cooking bonus quest via Liana located in each major city.

* Bonus Hunting Quests**



* Bonus Cooking Quests**



● Added a feature so that you can cancel fishing by pressing the arrow keys or Q + right-click while fishing in a fishing chair.

Changed so that character stops fishing and gets up from the fishing chair when you press the appropriate keys.

Improved the motion of getting up from a fishing chair to be more smoothly activated.

● Added the following items so that when they are obtained, you gain life EXP for Gathering and Fishing activities.



Contents

● Applied the following improvements to Marni's Realm.

Increased the area of Marni's Realm for Hystria Ruins by 1.2 times.

Fixed the issue with the Recommended AP for Sycraia Underwater Ruins being displayed awkwardly.

Fixed the issue where the UI for entering Marni's Realm displayed awkwardly.

Pearl Shop

