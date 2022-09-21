 Skip to content

Insect Swarm update for 21 September 2022

Update 0.5.6

Build 9560562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Updated Special District: Oasis

    • When exploring in the desert, there is certain possibility to find an Oasis, and some kind of creature is guarding there

  • New Updated Insect Type: Guardian

    • Guardian only appears in special district
    • When approaching the Guardian, sign will be shown on HUD
    • Guardian has lower HP than Insect Lord, but its attacking damage is absolutely higher
    • Killing the Guardian can obtain a huge amount of resources

  • New added Oasis Guardian

    • The Guardian only exists in Oasis
    • The size of Guardian can be as large as Insect Lord
    • Low moving speed but high damage per attack

  • New Insect

    • This kind of insect appears near the Oasis
    • The size of insect is above average level and it has higher HP
    • They appear in swarm
    • Killing insect can obtain double crystal shards

  • Other Modifications

    • Lower the dust degree in the environment
    • Obelisk challenge range increase by 25%
    • Teleporting back to base will be canceled if you switch armor during the process
    • Modified the bug of unlocalized prompt [Cargo compartment is full]
    • Modified the bug of partially-missed localization prompt [Save Complete]
    • Modified the bug of switching armors and triggering off teleport back to the base after stop
    • Modified the bug of overly-intensified light of purple Crystal

