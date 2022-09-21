Update 0.5.6

-
New Updated Special District: Oasis
- When exploring in the desert, there is certain possibility to find an Oasis, and some kind of creature is guarding there
-
New Updated Insect Type: Guardian
- Guardian only appears in special district
- When approaching the Guardian, sign will be shown on HUD
- Guardian has lower HP than Insect Lord, but its attacking damage is absolutely higher
- Killing the Guardian can obtain a huge amount of resources
-
New added Oasis Guardian
- The Guardian only exists in Oasis
- The size of Guardian can be as large as Insect Lord
- Low moving speed but high damage per attack
-
New Insect
- This kind of insect appears near the Oasis
- The size of insect is above average level and it has higher HP
- They appear in swarm
- Killing insect can obtain double crystal shards
-
Other Modifications
- Lower the dust degree in the environment
- Obelisk challenge range increase by 25%
- Teleporting back to base will be canceled if you switch armor during the process
- Modified the bug of unlocalized prompt [Cargo compartment is full]
- Modified the bug of partially-missed localization prompt [Save Complete]
- Modified the bug of switching armors and triggering off teleport back to the base after stop
- Modified the bug of overly-intensified light of purple Crystal
