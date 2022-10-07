 Skip to content

Dragon Prana update for 7 October 2022

Dragon Prana, a retro-style RPG of a new era is now available on Steam!

Will the three races join forces to defeat the ultimate enemy in a retro RPG?
Dragon Prana is now available with a 10% off launch discount for a limited time!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2089620/Dragon_Prana/

An evil king that threatened the world in the past becomes free from his seal after 120 years. The descendants of the heroes who saved the world have to stand up to fight this new evil.
However, will the world overcome the suzerainty and racial pride of humans, elves and dwarves to face this threat?

