Chapter 4 - "Haguenau" Now Available

This update brings the 2nd map Haguenau into the game as a part of Chapter 4. To go along with this release, we will be running a 65% discount on Post Scriptum throughout the entire weekend.

Haguenau



Haguenau is the 2nd map to launch with Chapter 4, Haguenau is a city by the French-German border near Strasbourg. The city was the scene of quite heavy fighting between Allied and Axis forces during and after the German Ardennes Offensive in 1944-45.

Just east of Haguenau lies the airfield which had been occupied by Germany forces since France was put under German occupation in 1940, by December 1944 the airfield was home to several bomber hunter squadrons and fighter squadrons, the airfield saw quite heavy fighting and was eventually captured by Allied forces sometime between December 1944 and February 1945.





Fight for the Allied or Axis forces as you battle your way through the outer perimeter of the airfield with large open fields, hilly terrain and villages. The fighting eventually leading all the way through the tough defenses at the edge of the airfield itself and in amongst hangars, aircrafts, control towers and sleeping quarters.



Post Scriptum 65% Discount

September 22nd @ 5 PM UTC - September 25th 5 PM UTC

Starting today at 5 PM UTC Post Scriptum will be available with a 65% discount through the entire weekend until September 25th. We hope this gives you an opportunity to consider grabbing yourself a copy of Post Scriptum.

As per usual, you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v3.0.15.3727

Added Haguenau Offensive 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10

Added Haguenau RAAS 01

Added Haguenau Supremacy 1944

Vehicles in the hangar spawner is now split into pages to make it easier to browse.

Updated Foy with more dense and detailed forests & foliage based on feedback from community.

Temporarily disabled radio filter effect due to an issue causing VOIP becoming muffled while working on a better fix.

Fixed an issue causing the Maleme map from Chapter Mercury not being present in the updates

