AI Fixes & Console Alignment Patch

Hello Shopkeepers!

In the previous update we announced that we wanted to use that patch to align all of platforms to the same version. We unfortunately ran into some issues with one of our console builds that stopped us from doing so. This hasn't impacted the PC version, but has created a bit of a weird gap in some of the console versions. All of the builds have now made it through certification on all platforms, so we're ready to go. This patch updates the versions as follows:

PC: 7229 -> 7319

Switch: 7229 -> 7319

Xbox: 7052 -> 7319

PlayStation: 7152 -> 7319

Changelog

- Changed the spawn offset to be applied at the spawn point rather than the door. AI - Some furniture had its collision box incorrectly set, causing the AI to be stuck inside.

- When closing the door before the day ends and while there's still people in queue, there was a chance of the customer just staying in queue. This should now be resolved. Art - Aligned the setup of the trader with the other NPCs.

- The firewood storage decoration had missing mesh parts and incorrect normals. Console - Fixed frame rate to 30 FPS on consoles to prevent issues where Vsync would either run the game at 60 FPS at night and 30 FPS during the day. This contrast in frame rate felt worse than fixing the frame rate to an acceptable norm.

- Steam deck now automatically sets itself to 1280x800 per Steam's requirements. Objectives - The 'Alchemist of pain relief' objective should now also unlock blueberry seeds.

- The player character now combines the skinned mesh renderers instead of paying a performance cost for each of the components per frame. UI - Opening the shop will now indicate the employee wage cost and the cost will appear red if you can't afford to hire an employee.

Stay tuned for a spooky update!