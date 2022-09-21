Update 0.77.7

Notable additions
- New multiplayer mode: BATTLEGROUNDS. You can now play Battle only matches against friends, AI or random people online. Just pick an army created by the developers or create one yourself in the Army Creator.
- Add Easy setting to campaigns
- Add Turkish language option
Additions
- Large skirmish map Bad Neighbours added
- Add notifications and updated round text for maps with a round limit
- Add video option to limit framerate
- Add Hotseat link to Multiplayer section of Main Menu
Gameplay changes
- Dead Wielders count towards the total number of Wielders the player can have
- Wielders can no longer be disbanded
- Dead Wielders can always be revived, even if it brings the total number of living Wielders above the current limit
- Pre-requirement for march skill updated for Awakened
Gameplay bug fixes
- Fix not receiving gold incomes from occupied towns when continuing on a saved game
- Fix rare movement edge case where AI could get stuck in an endless loop
- Fix battle AI not being able to handle casting several spells on higher tiers when they can be cast on more than one troop
- Fix Wielders sometimes moving because of newly constructed buildings even when it wasn’t necessary
- Fix issue where battle maps with forest and mountain themes were not selected as often as they should be
- Fix buff/nerf tooltips in battle showing spell descriptions instead of spell effects
UI
- Add better camera zoom values in battle to support wider screen resolutions
- Fix no visible level up button in the wielder list
- Fix incorrect attack action in tooltip for towns
- Fix guard tower upgrade tooltip
- Fix mouse instructions hidden in tooltips when not your turn
- Fix memory leak when hovering the mouse cursor over selectable things on the map
AI
- AI upgrading and also switching out (weaker) troops when entering towns/settlements has been made more likely to happen.
- Recruitment has gotten a overhaul in general, promoting more sensible recruiting
- Skill selection scoring has been changed, in some ways to promote command in situations when it got pushed to the bottom.
- Add more decision inputs for when deciding what to build
- More diverse and flexible ways of building has been added
- AI concept of handing out roles specific roles to its wielders
- Pathing/tracing nearby items for pickup/claiming has been fundamentally changed
- An improved retreat option is in place to make feeding weak wielders to opponents less likely to happen.
- Fix bug where it inverted treat checks which made Suicide opponents appear as Very Easy, this was particularly nasty.
- Fix bug where the AI could not "see" some items under hostile zone of control, nor items it was standing next to.
- More detailed cache invalidation to help speed up think loop times
- Stop AI from casting Fury spell when it has only ranged troops
- Added dynamic caching of data in multiple places to help increase performance
Localization
- Minor fixes on missed localisation
Multiplayer
- Can now open spellbook during opponent's turn in Battle
Audio
- Update Piper’s Post sfx
- Update Merchants Guild sfx
- Add Barya Workshops sfx
- Fix Sassanid footsteps
- Rework and update other Barya sounds
Optimizations
- Optimize Fog of War update when walking with a wielder
Known issues
- Battlegrounds: Army Creator — when dropping a troop on a slot where you already have units the resources will not be refunded correctly. You will need to delete the current troops and add new troops. You can always cancel and redo the army if your resources have been offset.
