The Routes Update Released

Hello controllers!

The Routes Update includes new features, a map, 3 airports, 17 airlines, 4 aircraft types, and achievements.





The New York metropolitan area has one of the busiest airport systems in the world. This update includes its three major commercial airports, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, and LaGuardia Airport.



Routes



A route can link nav points to channel the flow of traffic. So you don't need to manually direct every flight from one nav point to another.

Departure Procedures



A departure procedure is a procedure that flights will follow after takeoff.

When flights are frequently instructed to fly a certain route just after departure, setting a departure procedure can reduce repetitions.

Holding Pattern Status Window



A holding pattern status window shows all flights assigned to join the holding pattern.

Mark



Obstruction icons can be modified, whether you want to add more information or simplify the view.

You can also draw circles, lines, or texts on the map.

Map Scale

The map scale has been adjusted to fix the aircraft offsets in the replay, along with other tweaks like radar range and game speed.

Speed Limit

The maximum speed of aircraft operating at or above 10,000ft increased from 250kts to 350kts. However, flights still can't overreach their performance limitation.

Requested Altitude

Flights now tend to request a higher altitude, both entering and exiting. This also leads it to enter the map at a higher speed.

Difficulty

Since the changes and new features in v2.1 can largely increase the capacity and reduce flight time, the flight will be scheduled more frequently, while the average number of flights will stay the same.

Also, two new difficulty levels have been added for players looking for more challenges.

Final Approach Fix

The position of the final approach fix is now at 1,000ft or 2,000ft above ground level and rounds up to the multiple of thousands to prevent an aircraft initiate an approach at too low or getting a low-altitude alert while approaching.

Added New map: New York

Added John F. Kennedy International Airport

Added Newark Liberty International Airport

Added LaGuardia Airport

Added Farnborough Airport

Added Runway 08L in London Gatwick Airport.

Added new aircraft types: C402, FA10, C560, and GL5T

Added routes and departure procedures.

Obstruction icons on the map can be modified.

Added a map tool - Ruler.

You can draw circles, lines, and labels on the map.

Add a holding pattern status window that displays flights in the holding pattern.

The initial RP of the game can be changed once your highest RP reaches a specific value.

Added more features in the Sandbox Mode.

Increased the maximum speed of some aircraft types, up to 350kts.

Changed the game speed and map scale.

Flights tend to fly higher and faster.

Decrease the reputation requirement of deploying a new radar, holding fix, and custom waypoint.

Change the max number of the holding fixes and custom waypoints.

Some airports can be closed by the player.

Radars can only be deployed on land. Custom waypoints and holding fixes can't be deployed outside of the map.

Separate tutorials from the map list.

Update all tutorials.

Added a Reset menu in the options screen.

Change the position of the final approach fix.

Added two difficulty levels.

Reduce the time interval between the aircraft spawning.

Remove the "Maximum flights" option from the new game setting screen.

UI: Navigation buttons (custom waypoints, holding fixes, and routes now) share one list.

UI: Change columns of the default waypoint buttons from 3 to 2.

UI: Change the size of map grids to 2NM x 2NM.

UI: Change the term "aircraft label" to "data block" to reduce confusion.

UI: Reduce scrolling speed in drop menus.

UI: A custom waypoint button or a holding fix button in the NAV list can be hidden.

UI: The holding fix icon on the map can be hidden individually.

UI: Change the new game screen layout.

Tweaks: Position of default obstruction icons.

Tweaks: Position of some runways and airports.

Tweaks: Some aircraft type performance.

Fixed: The game crashed when loading the game save.

Fixed: In some circumstances, loading a save file would damage the file.

Fixed: Radar sweep animation won't be displayed over the water when the grid is off.

Fixed: The game crashed when changing some video options.

Fixed: Incorrect magnetic declination and runway heading in the map London.

Fixed: Heading to a default waypoint is not logged and causes aircraft offsets in the replay.

Fixed: Other factors cause aircraft offsets and teleport in the replay.

Improve performance.

Thank you all for your support, feedback, and bug report.

If you have questions, suggestions, or bug reports, join the Discord server, or start a new discussion in the steam community.

I hope you enjoy the game!