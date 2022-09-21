INCOMER Playtest Update #4

A bigger update today based on lots of feedback and identified issues. There's also been a few overhauls to how inventory and the controls work. These have been play tested and appear stable, but as it's a new system for this update, it's possible there could be some issues. Thanks for everyone who has played and fed back so far!

BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where Pause Screen no longer worked, relating to the new control system

Fixed issue where the Retry button had stopped working on the Game Over menu

Fixed issue where bullet hole decals were showing on the transparent section of enemy sprites

Fixed issue with a glitchy floor below the core area on level 2

Implemented a workaround for where when picking up credits, the notification is shown twice.

Fixed mouse not being enabled on player death

Fixed issue where the large one-way doors would be opened by pressing up against them

Health now carries between levels, rather than healing up to 100 every time

Enemies can now move through gaps of 2m height, although there are some exceptions relating to other issues

Fixed issue where if you shot the blaster rifle, then swapped to the knife and attacked, you would gain 1 ammo

Loading screen now only shows only whole numbers and no decimals

IMPROVEMENTS

A new graphic has been added to the intro scene to remove the non-licenced placeholder

A camera recoil has been added when shooting

The game icon has been changed from the standard Unity one to a custom one

Plastic barriers have been added, which are destructible and make noise when destroyed

A sound has been added to indicate switching weapons

Enemies now flash when damaged

Barrels are now destructable

Sounds added when clicking buttons on menu

Doors make explosion noise when destroyed

Money (credits) have been added as pickups

Dispensers added that you can use, and buy health and ammo with credits

Player now makes a sound upon death

The side the doors have been retextured as when they were open they otherwise looked like normal walls

Placeholder outro scene added, at the moment uses some canned text and the same graphic from the intro scene

Debugging: Logging enabled to show when an enemy attacks, if their attack was successfully rolled, and if so what damage they dealt. The reason for this is because sometimes the enemies look like they're attacking but they don't do anything, I think this is because they're failing their melee roll (the game is based on an RPG system). if this is the case, it needs to be more visually obvious to the player.

Core now makes explosion sound when destroyed

The player can now jump

Following feedback, more ammo, and more ways to get ammo (purchasing) have been added

KNOWN ISSUES

Enemies are still janky as hell. They're not always alerted to player and enemy sounds, they sometimes lose their pathfinding, etc. They also still don't know how to open doors.

Still some lighting issues caused by fans

Weird issue recently discovered with the blaster rifle where it randomly switches to single shot instead of burst, after prolonged use. Still unsure what's causing this.

With this update the next tranche of playtesters will be added, completing all applicants. I may consider changing the application process to Open shortly. Thank you to everyone who has fed back so far, your feedback has been invaluable. I still have a lot of feedback to work through!

Current workload can be viewed on the following Trello board:

https://trello.com/b/tdwtpiWr/unity-development