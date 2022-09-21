 Skip to content

Ghost Exorcism INC. update for 21 September 2022

[Public Test] Hotfix - 09/21/2022

UPDATES & ADDITIONS

Localization & Voice

BUG FIXES

Equipment

  • We have fixed the Entity Analyzer not showing the display on its screen correctly.

User Interface

  • We have fixed a bug which caused the first line of the Exorcism Book (in English) to display in a different font than the rest of the text.

