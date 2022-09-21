[Public Test] Hotfix - 09/21/2022

UPDATES & ADDITIONS
Localization & Voice
- You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0
- Minor corrections to English and Russian.
BUG FIXES
Equipment
- We have fixed the Entity Analyzer not showing the display on its screen correctly.
User Interface
- We have fixed a bug which caused the first line of the Exorcism Book (in English) to display in a different font than the rest of the text.
Changed depots in development branch