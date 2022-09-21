Game Update | 0.9.21.0ea

Changelog
New:
- Added Korean (한국인) language
- Added countdown to tasks
Fixed:
- Fixed a bug in tournaments (when a player left the tournament to the main menu and then navigated back to tournaments - couldn't see tournament anymore. If you will still encounter this issue - please report this.)
- Fixed Tournament Entry Fee (if no one will join the tournament created by a player, you get the in-game entry fee back)
- Fixed fish in Trophy Room: Black grayling and Malabar grouper
- Fixed a price round-up bug with the "sell all" button
- Fixed bug with additional fish spawned in 3D view
- Fixed the problem with fish lying on the concrete/shore and pier on the Kiel Canal map (need to be tested)
Changed files in this update