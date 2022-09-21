 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 21 September 2022

Game Update | 0.9.21.0ea

Game Update | 0.9.21.0ea

Changelog

New:

  • Added Korean (한국인) language
  • Added countdown to tasks

Fixed:

  • Fixed a bug in tournaments (when a player left the tournament to the main menu and then navigated back to tournaments - couldn't see tournament anymore. If you will still encounter this issue - please report this.)
  • Fixed Tournament Entry Fee (if no one will join the tournament created by a player, you get the in-game entry fee back)
  • Fixed fish in Trophy Room: Black grayling and Malabar grouper
  • Fixed a price round-up bug with the "sell all" button
  • Fixed bug with additional fish spawned in 3D view
  • Fixed the problem with fish lying on the concrete/shore and pier on the Kiel Canal map (need to be tested)

