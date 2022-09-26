Update 1.8 Patch Notes - Rolling Out Now

Update 1.8 is rolling out now on Steam!

This update looks to address a number of hot topics and issues brought up via community feedback, as well as general bug fixes.

Thank you once again for your patience and support as we worked on getting this update brought to you. As always, please continue to feedback any issues you encounter using our Issue Tracker Tool

Patch notes:

Gameplay

Adjusted tyre performance deltas, degradation rates, and performance during degradation for all compounds, across all weather types

Updated fuel delta display to improve readability and stability. Fuel delta is now measured in kilograms (KG) and is relative to the expected fuel load at the current point in the race

Updated behaviour of backmarkers and slower-moving cars, so they move aside more effectively when required

Further adjustments to car part development focus and attribute trade-offs to help balance player progress vs. other teams

Improvements to car behaviour when racing side-by-side, reducing instances of unnecessary slowing and ‘concertina effect’

Improvements to AI strategic behaviour during wet weather conditions

Fixed an issue where the Safety Car would pull aside to let cars pass by if the race leader entered the pits

Fixed an issue where saving on a specific screen would cause all 20 cars to appear during Q2

Added super-wide monitor support, including fix for gameplay UI appearing in the centre of the display

Minor adjustments to starting car performance, starting Facility levels, and board performance expectations for a small number of teams to align with their real-world performance (will only take effect in new saves created after this update is installed)

General Stability

Fixed multiple crashes caused by various events, including invalid qualification grids and tyre types

Fixed instance of hard-lock when changing stint compound type to a compound the player has run out of in Strategy View

Fixed multiple reported soft-locks and progress blockers in the tutorial sequence

Drivers & Staff

Multiple corrections made to staff information, including age and accompanying photos

Fixed an issue where drivers would remain in a bookmarked slot after retiring

Achievements & Trophies

Fixes for multiple instances of Achievements/Trophies not triggering correctly, including ‘Constructors’ Champion’ and ‘First of Many’. Achievements/Trophies that players have earned, but not triggered, should unlock after the player finishes their next race, after installing Update 1.8

Cars

Fixed a small hole in the car model for several cars

Cinematics

Fixed an issue where tyres would sometimes appear duplicated in cutscenes

Stopped instances of rain passing through the ceilings of pit buildings

Fixed a soft-lock when opening the Options menu during some cutscenes

Reduced instances of major garage reactions to minor race incidents, such as a car running wide

Circuits

Updated Miami International Autodrome track map in the 'Circuits' menu to add tags for corners 17,18, and 19

Facilities

Controller: Fixed bindings for right shoulder buttons not working in ‘Overview’ and ‘Usage’ tabs

Pit Stops

Resolved an issue where unattached tyres would appear in pit lane

Fixed trackside camera focus for second car when ‘double stacking’ cars for pit stops

