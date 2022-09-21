Beta v 1.0.0.7

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've been working on a big upgrade to the network code for the past 3-4 days, but it's dragging on so I'm going to push a number of bug fixes for now until the network upgrade is finished. I use a network software package called Mirror that is very actively developed, but upgrades can mean changes in terminology and architecture. As there is some rigging of the internal code to make it work for Solace Crafting's specific needs, major upgrades can take a while to reapply, and this is several major upgrades at once.

Until then. the following fixes will be upped to beta first for safe testing before being pushed to the live build depots:

v 1.0.0.7 2022.09.21

Added guardian gauntlets recipe

Fixed guardian leggings not rendering properly

Fixed being able to save a solace placed using free placement mode into a structure save

Fixed weather turning on in caves sometimes

Fixed character creation assigned skill points not properly increasing skill tree spent point count

Fixed character creation assigned attributes not properly assigning

Fixed harmless render texture error spam on dedicated servers and a couple other harmless start up errors

Fixed bought attributes not always applying properly until reconnecting

Fixed some types of weapon speed improvements reducing their "base speed," upsetting damage math

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin, or you can verify file integrity to trigger it.

To opt into Beta you only need to go to your Steam Library, right-click on Solace Crafting, select Properties, click on the Beta tab, and opt-in to the beta.

