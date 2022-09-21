Bug fix / Bug: Invert position card break the game.
Bug fix / Bug: hand aim shot costs 2 AP.
Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 21 September 2022
0.9.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fix / Bug: Invert position card break the game.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update