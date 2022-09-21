 Skip to content

Grid Force - Mask of the Goddess update for 21 September 2022

9/21 update

21 September 2022

#iCue logo added to the splash page
#Dakini Peak - Fixed jump from Chrona to Lynx Mouth when reloading the game
#Dakini Peak - Tatun and Dzotra Nerf.
#Forest of Kin - if you lose against kin you'll now go back to the choice
#Maiden Shrine - Fix on Bird position in Silver Mines
#Maiden Shrine - Dorje Challenge Rerun wasn't working
#Balancing - Masks fill up requirements reduced.
#Dakini Peak - Hoa Final Fight Nerf
#The Memory - The Presence Nerf

