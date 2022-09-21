 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

You Suck at Parking update for 21 September 2022

Patch Notes [v1.3.8+53] - We took a look under the hood

Share · View all patches · Build 9559838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there,

We have some hotfixes coming your way. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report bugs, either on Discord or [by email](mailto:support@happyvolcano.com).

What has been fixed in this patch?
  • The localization needed fixing in a few languages, but it's now done.
  • Some multiplayer achievements weren't triggering they will update automatically once you log in after the patch, except for the 'Carnivore' one (win 3 MP matches in a row). Go get them, tiger!
  • Xbox Controller wasn't recognized by the game: no more keyboard for you, that's fixed.
  • Your player level was sometimes not updated after an MP match: it was a display bug and your XP has been collected properly, now it will appear as it should in the online match result screen.
  • Your new personal record didn't update in a leaderboard: it was also a display bug, but your awesome performance was taken into account. It will appear correctly after the patch.

Please take a look at our roadmap to get an idea of the content coming your way in You Suck at Parking™.

Changed files in this update

You Suck At Parking Windows Depot 837881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link