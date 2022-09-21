Patch Notes [v1.3.8+53] - We took a look under the hood

Hey there,

We have some hotfixes coming your way. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report bugs, either on Discord or [by email](mailto:support@happyvolcano.com).

What has been fixed in this patch?

The localization needed fixing in a few languages, but it's now done.

Some multiplayer achievements weren't triggering they will update automatically once you log in after the patch, except for the 'Carnivore' one (win 3 MP matches in a row). Go get them, tiger!

Xbox Controller wasn't recognized by the game: no more keyboard for you, that's fixed.

Your player level was sometimes not updated after an MP match: it was a display bug and your XP has been collected properly, now it will appear as it should in the online match result screen.

Your new personal record didn't update in a leaderboard: it was also a display bug, but your awesome performance was taken into account. It will appear correctly after the patch.

Please take a look at our roadmap to get an idea of the content coming your way in You Suck at Parking™.