Release notes

1.0.0 - Build 208
- [FEATURE] Logo animations and explosions
- [FEATURE] Particle effects for car customization
- [FEATURE] Create To-And-From test drive navigation (inc. loading track)
- [FEATURE] Added X hotkey for toggling all traps
- [FEATURE] Added camera controls in settings
- [FEATURE] Added default countdown timer duration in settings
- [FEATURE] Added toggle to disable Winner Cinematic
- [UPDATE] Turbo pad now boosts in its direction
- [UPDATE] Improved syncing save games
- [UPDATE] Improved save game resetting (experimental)
- [UPDATE] Improved Twitch connection
- [UPDATE] Video options in settings improved
- [UPDATE] Cars now explode/drown when off-track
- [UPDATE] RespawnDelay changed to 7s
- [UPDATE] Text bubbles can now be closed
- [UPDATE] Changed (more and faster) sending data to clients
- [UPDATE] SmallBoost and normal boost colors switched around
- [UPDATE] Small visual update to trails (more to come)
- [UPDATE] Trails are off per default and on for fixed amount when activated
- [UPDATE] Traps now finish their sequence when deactivated - preventing quick-toggling
- [UPDATE] Updated bot randomization
- [UPDATE] Updated tracking of score/progress in a complete playlist
- [UPDATE] Unlocked Endurance & Sandbox gamemodes - basic functionality!
- [UPDATE] Implemented basic GameDetails to be externally updated/controlled
- [UPDATE] Actor updated
- [UPDATE] Trap cost and names are now constantly visible in TrackEditor
- [UPDATE] Added new particle effects for Ventilators- & Vents traps
- [UPDATE] Removed 'Add yourself' fromt the race controls tab
- [UPDATE] Added joincode to top bar
- [UPDATE] Changed SFX in TrackEditor to be more consistent
- [UPDATE] Added MMB (free camera & panning) to camera controls tab.
- [UPDATE] Track Editor zoom and rotate
- [UPDATE] CountdownTimer capped to 60 minutes
- [FIX] Disabled WIP shadow tech
- [FIX] Fixed more STREAMSIX typos
- [FIX] Sorting issues in results panel - again... and not for the last time :(
- [FIX] Issue where stats were not properly stored and displayed
- [FIX] Issue for races with a single player could not be finished
- [FIX] Issue where players could get points awarded twice in endurance
- [FIX] Incorrect mapping on bridge trap
- [FIX] Issue where player could be added twice
- [FIX] Issue where available players could be built twice when bots were added
- [FIX] Fix/workaround for cars stuck in/infront and between ramps
- [FIX] Explosion sorting issue
- [FIX] Numerous wheel (orientation) issues
- [FIX] Issue with displaying scrap (incorrect or nothing at all)
- [FIX] TrapDoors could be driven when selected
- [FIX] Incorrect colors for the RV car
- [FIX] Incorrect date for default tracks
- [FIX] Incorrect scaled destruction effect in trackeditor
- [FIX] Numerous button & flow related issues
- [FIX] Numerous localization issues and typos
- [FIX] Numerous small tweaks, fixes, etc...
