Race Day Rampage update for 21 September 2022

Release notes

21 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.0 - Build 208

  • [FEATURE] Logo animations and explosions
  • [FEATURE] Particle effects for car customization
  • [FEATURE] Create To-And-From test drive navigation (inc. loading track)
  • [FEATURE] Added X hotkey for toggling all traps
  • [FEATURE] Added camera controls in settings
  • [FEATURE] Added default countdown timer duration in settings
  • [FEATURE] Added toggle to disable Winner Cinematic
  • [UPDATE] Turbo pad now boosts in its direction
  • [UPDATE] Improved syncing save games
  • [UPDATE] Improved save game resetting (experimental)
  • [UPDATE] Improved Twitch connection
  • [UPDATE] Video options in settings improved
  • [UPDATE] Cars now explode/drown when off-track
  • [UPDATE] RespawnDelay changed to 7s
  • [UPDATE] Text bubbles can now be closed
  • [UPDATE] Changed (more and faster) sending data to clients
  • [UPDATE] SmallBoost and normal boost colors switched around
  • [UPDATE] Small visual update to trails (more to come)
  • [UPDATE] Trails are off per default and on for fixed amount when activated
  • [UPDATE] Traps now finish their sequence when deactivated - preventing quick-toggling
  • [UPDATE] Updated bot randomization
  • [UPDATE] Updated tracking of score/progress in a complete playlist
  • [UPDATE] Unlocked Endurance & Sandbox gamemodes - basic functionality!
  • [UPDATE] Implemented basic GameDetails to be externally updated/controlled
  • [UPDATE] Actor updated
  • [UPDATE] Trap cost and names are now constantly visible in TrackEditor
  • [UPDATE] Added new particle effects for Ventilators- & Vents traps
  • [UPDATE] Removed 'Add yourself' fromt the race controls tab
  • [UPDATE] Added joincode to top bar
  • [UPDATE] Changed SFX in TrackEditor to be more consistent
  • [UPDATE] Added MMB (free camera & panning) to camera controls tab.
  • [UPDATE] Track Editor zoom and rotate
  • [UPDATE] CountdownTimer capped to 60 minutes
  • [FIX] Disabled WIP shadow tech
  • [FIX] Fixed more STREAMSIX typos
  • [FIX] Sorting issues in results panel - again... and not for the last time :(
  • [FIX] Issue where stats were not properly stored and displayed
  • [FIX] Issue for races with a single player could not be finished
  • [FIX] Issue where players could get points awarded twice in endurance
  • [FIX] Incorrect mapping on bridge trap
  • [FIX] Issue where player could be added twice
  • [FIX] Issue where available players could be built twice when bots were added
  • [FIX] Fix/workaround for cars stuck in/infront and between ramps
  • [FIX] Explosion sorting issue
  • [FIX] Numerous wheel (orientation) issues
  • [FIX] Issue with displaying scrap (incorrect or nothing at all)
  • [FIX] TrapDoors could be driven when selected
  • [FIX] Incorrect colors for the RV car
  • [FIX] Incorrect date for default tracks
  • [FIX] Incorrect scaled destruction effect in trackeditor
  • [FIX] Numerous button & flow related issues
  • [FIX] Numerous localization issues and typos
  • [FIX] Numerous small tweaks, fixes, etc...
  • ...

