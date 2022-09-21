Ver.1.05（2022.9.21）Patch Notes

- Controller - Fixed an issue that caused switching between keyboard and controller would result in controller unavailable
- Settings - Changing settings will no longer exit the game
- Settings - Added the key bindings for Controllers
- Speedrun - Fixed the issue that continue after death will enter the First Level
