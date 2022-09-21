 Skip to content

妖刀退魔忍 update for 21 September 2022

Ver.1.05（2022.9.21）Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9559650

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Controller - Fixed an issue that caused switching between keyboard and controller would result in controller unavailable
  2. Settings - Changing settings will no longer exit the game
  3. Settings - Added the key bindings for Controllers
  4. Speedrun - Fixed the issue that continue after death will enter the First Level

