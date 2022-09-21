It’s fixed! №63

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder on the website special section.

The full picture!

It is hard to know in advance what gear and what monitor resolution a player will use. Some prefer the widest screens available, others use three monitor rigs. In such cases, some of the War Thunder vehicles might not fit in the screen while observing in the hangar.

We moved the camera in the hangar a bit farther away to make sure you have the full view of your steel machines of war no matter how wide your display setup is!

Drag chute fixed

Many jet aircraft in the game have a drag chute that automatically deploys on landing and helps to decelerate the aircraft while braking. But, due to a bug, they didn’t work automatically for all the time! You had to enable it manually or pray for a soft landing. The bug is found and buzzed, drag chutes should work automatically now.

“Stingers” under cover

Some SPAAG vehicles, armed with the FIM-92 Stinger air defence system, such as Machbet or Ozelot, were spoiling for a fight so much that they fired the missile with the launcher tube attached. We do appreciate such zeal, but “Stingers'' would perform better alone.

Launchers are now fixed and welded to the hull, missiles may do their job confidently.

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Aircraft

A bug has been fixed that prevented the automatic brake chute from deploying while landing and braking.

Harrier GR.7 — display of ground vehicles at longer distances has been fixed. Third-person view night vision restored. A bug has been fixed where parts of the targeting pod obstructed the targeting pod camera view.

— display of ground vehicles at longer distances has been fixed. Third-person view night vision restored. A bug has been fixed where parts of the targeting pod obstructed the targeting pod camera view. Z-9WA — incorrect MFD gamma has been corrected. Night vision display fixed in the MFD. The MFD’s blackscreens have been fixed.

— incorrect MFD gamma has been corrected. Night vision display fixed in the MFD. The MFD’s blackscreens have been fixed. F-4C — the number of M117 bombs has been corrected in the secondary weapons menu.

— the number of M117 bombs has been corrected in the secondary weapons menu. MiG-19PT — name of the 30mm NR-30(r) cannon has been corrected.

— name of the 30mm NR-30(r) cannon has been corrected. MiG-23BN — RWS has been restored.

— RWS has been restored. F-104G — incorrect display of the AS-20 and AS-30 missiles in the secondary weapons menu has been fixed.

— incorrect display of the AS-20 and AS-30 missiles in the secondary weapons menu has been fixed. Z-10 — TY-90 missiles now can be mounted on the internal wing pylons.

— TY-90 missiles now can be mounted on the internal wing pylons. Po-2 — a bug has been fixed where it was possible to create a user weapon setup where the weight exceeds the payload limit.

— a bug has been fixed where it was possible to create a user weapon setup where the weight exceeds the payload limit. Tu-4 (China) — the number of gunners has been fixed in the aircraft info card and crew skills; icons fixed in the secondary weapon menu; engine fire

— the number of gunners has been fixed in the aircraft info card and crew skills; icons fixed in the secondary weapon menu; engine fire ADEN 25 cannon — tracer has been removed from the AP sub calibre round.

— tracer has been removed from the AP sub calibre round. Ka-52 — a bug has been fixed where while equipping 9K127 Vikhr and 9M120-1 Ataka missiles in one setup, the allowed fire distance didn’t switch.

Ground Vehicles

A bug has been fixed where AI-controlled Type 90, Type 90 (B) and Type 10 in the [Assault] mode might respawn with low suspension.

Recon Micro — a bug has been fixed that prevented the drone’s engine start after switching off in Test Drive.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented the drone’s engine start after switching off in Test Drive. AMX-13, AMX-13 (SS.11), AMX-13-90 — a bug has been fixed that disabled delay between the smoke grenade bursts.

— a bug has been fixed that disabled delay between the smoke grenade bursts. M4A2 — a bug has been fixed where it was impossible to replenish the smoke grenades.

— a bug has been fixed where it was impossible to replenish the smoke grenades. BTR-ZD — missing description of the 7.62 forward machine guns has been restored in xray view.

— missing description of the 7.62 forward machine guns has been restored in xray view. Zachlam Tager — a bug has been fixed, where the specifications of the SS.11 missiles differed from other vehciles.

— a bug has been fixed, where the specifications of the SS.11 missiles differed from other vehciles. Magach 3 — a bug has been fixed where the 12.7mm machine gun has the same description in the xray as the 7.62mm machine gun.

— a bug has been fixed where the 12.7mm machine gun has the same description in the xray as the 7.62mm machine gun. FIM-92E, FIM-92K — the missile model in flight has been fixed.

— the missile model in flight has been fixed. A bug has been fixed where the side skirts might not be visible from one of the sides of view on the Sd.Kfz 140/1, Sd.Kfz. 234/1 and Pz.Bef.Wg.IV J.

Naval

RN Andrea Doria — a bug with a single round from the stern main calibre turret has been fixed.

— a bug with a single round from the stern main calibre turret has been fixed. RN Da Verazzano — 40 mm/39 Vickers-Terni mod.1915/1917 mounts have been changed to 40 mm/39 Vickers-Terni mod.1915/1917, modif.1930. Rounds changed too.

— 40 mm/39 Vickers-Terni mod.1915/1917 mounts have been changed to 40 mm/39 Vickers-Terni mod.1915/1917, modif.1930. Rounds changed too. The muzzle velocity of the 15 cm Pzgr. L/3.7 (m.Hb) rounds have been changed from 875 to 960 m/sec.

Modifications and progress

RN Andrea Doria, Scharnhorst, Kronshtadt — “Smoke screen” modification has been removed. RP or GE spent to unlock the modification will be refunded.

Graphics

Visual effects of exhaust gas from the wide exhaust pipes have been corrected when observed via thermal imagers.

Locations

Eastern Europe, Pass over Rheine, Berlin, Campania - a bug has been fixed where the metal fences might look transparent from the side.

Enduring Confrontation

The effectiveness of airfield AA guns has been increased.

M163 and M247 in the ground battles have been changed to Falcon and Za-35 .

and in the ground battles have been changed to and . AA guns in ground battles have had the target speed track restored. Previously they fired directly at the target without speed lead.

Other changes

The camera in the hangar is now positioned a bit further back in order to allow any vehicle to fit the screen, especially on a wide-screen, or three-monitor setup).

A bug has been fixed in the protection analysys menu that might cause incorrect results.

Sergey is alive! Added decal for 100 defeated enemy vehicles while controlling the Su-25 or Su-25K.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.