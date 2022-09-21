Version 0.73 ; SubBuild 2022.9.21

Another nice addition to the game : now you can select the time of the day and the sun will be positioned and move accordingly.

Personally, I was surprised by how much atmosphere it brings to the game, so I hope you'll enjoy it as well ! :-)

I did my best so everything is correctly displayed in the now widely different lighting conditions, but if you think it impairs your level, you can play with the default sun position like before.

New Features :

Stadium : it is now possible to select the Time of the Day in the Training Club (for outdoor stadiums), and a random time is chosen for the World Tour matches (you can change it, or disable it in Settings -> World Tour), while the sun positions also depend on the day of the year and the latitude of the current tournament location

Outfit : can now choose to not have socks, both for the male & female players

Bug Fixes :

Tennis School : the done achievement was triggering right away

Tennis School : the service aiming zone could be hidden

Players : the male player's body shape in high detail was always the same ; now he can get skinny, muscular & fat as intended

Notes :

Rendering : exposure against the sun is now automatically changed, so if you were using ExposureAgainstTheSun in your Tennis.ini, it may create some strange results, especially when the whole stadium is in the dark at end of the day... :fear:

ManuTOO

=== Mana Games ===