Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 21 September 2022

Story Mode Addition, Table Improvements + Partial Spanish & French Languages

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Story Mode Additions

  • The final cutscene from Bowling Bash has been added.
  • An achievement has been added to watching and/or skipping the cutscene in story mode.
  • This cutscene takes place after the Bowling Bash stage.
  • This was not added earlier to avoid early spoilers for those who wanted to play Bowling Bash.

Pirate Palooza Changes

  • Doublon Docks - The gates to the upper playfield have been slightly altered making it easier to enter.
  • Doublon Docks - Modified back wall for better ball flow.
  • Nala has been added as a prop to both tables. She can be found sitting in various locations.

Misc.

  • Mushroom Marsh - Ducks have been added as props.
  • Blissful Builder - Modified slingshot behavior.
  • Barrel blast - Adjusted the verbiage on the How to Play screen.
  • Blissful Builder & Magical Meadows - modified back wall for better ball flow.

Partial Spanish & French Language Support

  • These languages can be selected from the Audio Settings menu through a new dropdown.
  • Currently only the main menu scenes are supported. If a translation is missing, the game will default to English for that text.
  • I will slowly integrate more translations and detail them in the weekly updates. The order of priority is Main Menus, In game text then cutscenes.
  • Currently I am only working on Spanish & French. While I would like to do more, I would need to find translators to do so.
  • I will not advertise the game as officially supporting a language unless the game supports it 100%

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Changed files in this update

