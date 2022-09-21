Story Mode Addition, Table Improvements + Partial Spanish & French Languages

Story Mode Additions
- The final cutscene from Bowling Bash has been added.
- An achievement has been added to watching and/or skipping the cutscene in story mode.
- This cutscene takes place after the Bowling Bash stage.
- This was not added earlier to avoid early spoilers for those who wanted to play Bowling Bash.
Pirate Palooza Changes
- Doublon Docks - The gates to the upper playfield have been slightly altered making it easier to enter.
- Doublon Docks - Modified back wall for better ball flow.
- Nala has been added as a prop to both tables. She can be found sitting in various locations.
Misc.
- Mushroom Marsh - Ducks have been added as props.
- Blissful Builder - Modified slingshot behavior.
- Barrel blast - Adjusted the verbiage on the How to Play screen.
- Blissful Builder & Magical Meadows - modified back wall for better ball flow.
Partial Spanish & French Language Support
- These languages can be selected from the Audio Settings menu through a new dropdown.
- Currently only the main menu scenes are supported. If a translation is missing, the game will default to English for that text.
- I will slowly integrate more translations and detail them in the weekly updates. The order of priority is Main Menus, In game text then cutscenes.
- Currently I am only working on Spanish & French. While I would like to do more, I would need to find translators to do so.
- I will not advertise the game as officially supporting a language unless the game supports it 100%
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
