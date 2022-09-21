 Skip to content

From atom to modern update for 21 September 2022

Adjust the element energy

Share · View all patches · Build 9559169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjust the element energy, right click on the backpack item to see the energy value
Leaderboard increased to 20

Changed files in this update

Depot 2122192
