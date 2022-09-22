It's Patch Day!

Hello commander,

Today is Patch Day! We teased it here, it is now live ...

It features a long awaited exploit fix, whole unit type's buff, and some love given to underperforming divisions.

**

Patchlog

**

The patchlog can be found here.

Why those changes? Here are some of the reasons:

**

ATR ambush

**

One exploit which was brought to our attention recently was the use of 2-man ATR teams, with fast transports, to lay ambush along the enemy's lines of communication in order to intercept its infantry reinforcements. A very legit strategy, yet with the current settings, a single ATR bullet would blow up a transport truck and kill an entire squad with it.

With the change brought today, a destroyed transport will only kill 4 of its passengers (meaning an entire half-squad in the case of a jeep), leaving the others suppressed but not all dead. Therefore, one can still lay an ATR ambush, but he better bring HMG or flamethrower to finish suppressing and routing the surviving enemy reinforcements!

**

Miscellaneous changes

**

Assault engineers with one (not two!) flamethrower weren't deemed appealing enough in comparison with their brethen with TNT. Their price has been buffed over the board.

with one (not two!) flamethrower weren't deemed appealing enough in comparison with their brethen with TNT. Their price has been buffed over the board. Since Nemesis: Raid on Drvar was released, we have been listening to feedbacks regarding the two new divisions, NOV & Unternehmen Rösselsprungs . Being regarded as too weak, we have buffed their slot prices.

was released, we have been listening to feedbacks regarding the two new divisions, & . Being regarded as too weak, we have buffed their slot prices. Other divisions needed some love too, though. Especially Soviet ones, and in particular 3GvTK & Tyurina . The latter clearly lacks AA, it is actually one of its "trademark", yet we've added a limited 25mm AA gun card, while the former is given two cards of ISU-152 which he was due from the beginning, having a regiment attached during Bagration, as depicted in the Army General campaign.

& . The latter clearly lacks AA, it is actually one of its "trademark", yet we've added a limited 25mm AA gun card, while the former is given two cards of ISU-152 which he was due from the beginning, having a regiment attached during Bagration, as depicted in the Army General campaign. The 15th Scots (and by extension one Soviet division) also got some improvement through cheaper Churchill tanks.

(and by extension one Soviet division) also got some improvement through cheaper Churchill tanks. ... and more.

**

What about Turda?



As announced last week, we are still working hard on polishing Turda**'s campaign, which we hope we'll disclose more soon.

In the meantime, the Strike Team will soon be allowed to stream about the new upcoming divisions & units.