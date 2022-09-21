Skill Balance Pass, New Goblin

Share · View all patches · Build 9559122 · Last edited 21 September 2022 – 06:59:07 UTC by Wendy

NEW

A new rare Goblin enemy that drops Favored Crafting items has been added to invasions.

Favored Crafting Items and Spheres of Influence can now be bought back if sold to a vendor.

Added some VFX to Call Lightning for improved visibility.

BALANCE

SKILLS

BUFFS

Arc Slash

Damage: 150% - 160% combined weapon damage

Stamina Cost: 130 -> 125

Sinister Flare - Mana Cost: 150 -> 140

Meteor - Damage: 75% -> 85% spell damage

Shockwave - Damage per burst: 125% -> 150% combined weapon damage

Mystic Arrow

Mana Cost: 65 -> 60

Stamina Cost: 65 -> 60

Bat Swarm - Damage: 35% -> 45% combined weapon damage

Blizzard - Mana Cost: 250 -> 225

Frost Aura - Damage per second: 35% -> 45% combined weapon damage

Arcane Bolt/Arcane Nova/Arcane Weapon

Arcane Resonance Explosion Damage: 100% -> 125% Spell Damage

Rapid Fire - Stamina Cost: 40 -> 35

Flame Slash

Stamina Cost: 125 -> 100

Mana Cost: 125 -> 100

Cooldown: 5s -> 7s

Call Lightning - Damage: 250% -> 300% spell damage

Shatter - Damage: 150% > 175% combined weapon damage

Rooting Arrow - Damage: 100% -> 135% combined weapon damage

Ice Nova Arrow - Damage: 75% -> 100% combined weapon damage

Ice Knife - Damage: 100% -> 115% spell damage

Frost Nova - Damage: 150% -> 160% spell damage

Electrified Trap - Detonation Damage: 125% -> 150% spell damage

Hook Chain

Stamina Cost: 75 -> 50

Cooldown: 5s -> 3s

Damage: 150% -> 160% combined weapon damage

Thunder Step - Damage: 100% -> 170% spell damage

Frostblink - Damage: 50% -> 135% spell damage

CHANGES

Magic Missile Rework

Fire speed: 3 per second -> 2 per second

Damage per missile: 35% -> 80% spell damage

Mana cost per missile: 20 -> 40

Whirlwind

Stamina cost per second: 175 -> 150

Damage: 60% -> 50% combined weapon damage per tick

NERFS

Earthquake - Damage Tick rate: 1.66 -> 1. Overall damage unchanged.

Rain of Arrows

Tick rate: 4 -> 2.5

Mana Cost: 100 -> 150

Damage per second: 100% -> 80% combined weapon damage

Flurry

Damage per hit: 65% -> 50% combined weapon damage

Cooldown: 2s -> 4s

Flurry of Blows

Damage per hit: 65% -> 50% unarmed damage

Cooldown: 2s -> 4s

Stance Skills

Cooldown: 4s -> 6s

Durations normalized to 5s

Viperfang Stance - Poison stacks on initial hit: 5 -> 3

Dragonfire

Damage per second: 75% -> 70% spell damage

Burn per second: 25% -> 15%

Fireball - Impact damage: 175% -> 150% spell damage

Crimson Rush - Damage: 150% -> 85% combined weapon damage

Phase Shift - Damage: 100% -> 90% combined weapon damage

Firebolt - Impact Damage: 125% -> 115% spell damage

Poison Nova Arrow - Mana Cost: 75 -> 100

Flame Aura - Damage: 40% -> 30% spell damage per second

Lightning Aura - Base Damage: 35% -> 15% spell damage

Magma Trap

Damage per second: 50% -> 30%

Burn per second: 25% -> 15%

Mana Cost: 150 -> 175

Lacerating Strike - Damage: 200% -> 135%

Dev Note: There was a previous patch that claimed to have nerfed the damage of this skill from 200% to 150%. The tooltip was changed but the damage remained at 200%.

Chilling Strike

Damage - 200% -> 150%

Chill - 50% -> 30%

Poison Nova - Cooldown: 3s -> 4s

IMPROVED

Reduced the amount of red tint at the main menu.

FIXED

Fixed a bug that would prevent higher levels of Archives Exterior from becoming unlocked.