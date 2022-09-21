Skill Balance Pass, New Goblin

NEW
A new rare Goblin enemy that drops Favored Crafting items has been added to invasions.
Favored Crafting Items and Spheres of Influence can now be bought back if sold to a vendor.
Added some VFX to Call Lightning for improved visibility.
BALANCE
SKILLS
BUFFS
Arc Slash
Damage: 150% - 160% combined weapon damage
Stamina Cost: 130 -> 125
Sinister Flare - Mana Cost: 150 -> 140
Meteor - Damage: 75% -> 85% spell damage
Shockwave - Damage per burst: 125% -> 150% combined weapon damage
Mystic Arrow
Mana Cost: 65 -> 60
Stamina Cost: 65 -> 60
Bat Swarm - Damage: 35% -> 45% combined weapon damage
Blizzard - Mana Cost: 250 -> 225
Frost Aura - Damage per second: 35% -> 45% combined weapon damage
Arcane Bolt/Arcane Nova/Arcane Weapon
Arcane Resonance Explosion Damage: 100% -> 125% Spell Damage
Rapid Fire - Stamina Cost: 40 -> 35
Flame Slash
Stamina Cost: 125 -> 100
Mana Cost: 125 -> 100
Cooldown: 5s -> 7s
Call Lightning - Damage: 250% -> 300% spell damage
Shatter - Damage: 150% > 175% combined weapon damage
Rooting Arrow - Damage: 100% -> 135% combined weapon damage
Ice Nova Arrow - Damage: 75% -> 100% combined weapon damage
Ice Knife - Damage: 100% -> 115% spell damage
Frost Nova - Damage: 150% -> 160% spell damage
Electrified Trap - Detonation Damage: 125% -> 150% spell damage
Hook Chain
Stamina Cost: 75 -> 50
Cooldown: 5s -> 3s
Damage: 150% -> 160% combined weapon damage
Thunder Step - Damage: 100% -> 170% spell damage
Frostblink - Damage: 50% -> 135% spell damage
CHANGES
Magic Missile Rework
Fire speed: 3 per second -> 2 per second
Damage per missile: 35% -> 80% spell damage
Mana cost per missile: 20 -> 40
Whirlwind
Stamina cost per second: 175 -> 150
Damage: 60% -> 50% combined weapon damage per tick
NERFS
Earthquake - Damage Tick rate: 1.66 -> 1. Overall damage unchanged.
Rain of Arrows
Tick rate: 4 -> 2.5
Mana Cost: 100 -> 150
Damage per second: 100% -> 80% combined weapon damage
Flurry
Damage per hit: 65% -> 50% combined weapon damage
Cooldown: 2s -> 4s
Flurry of Blows
Damage per hit: 65% -> 50% unarmed damage
Cooldown: 2s -> 4s
Stance Skills
Cooldown: 4s -> 6s
Durations normalized to 5s
Viperfang Stance - Poison stacks on initial hit: 5 -> 3
Dragonfire
Damage per second: 75% -> 70% spell damage
Burn per second: 25% -> 15%
Fireball - Impact damage: 175% -> 150% spell damage
Crimson Rush - Damage: 150% -> 85% combined weapon damage
Phase Shift - Damage: 100% -> 90% combined weapon damage
Firebolt - Impact Damage: 125% -> 115% spell damage
Poison Nova Arrow - Mana Cost: 75 -> 100
Flame Aura - Damage: 40% -> 30% spell damage per second
Lightning Aura - Base Damage: 35% -> 15% spell damage
Magma Trap
Damage per second: 50% -> 30%
Burn per second: 25% -> 15%
Mana Cost: 150 -> 175
Lacerating Strike - Damage: 200% -> 135%
Dev Note: There was a previous patch that claimed to have nerfed the damage of this skill from 200% to 150%. The tooltip was changed but the damage remained at 200%.
Chilling Strike
Damage - 200% -> 150%
Chill - 50% -> 30%
Poison Nova - Cooldown: 3s -> 4s
IMPROVED
Reduced the amount of red tint at the main menu.
FIXED
Fixed a bug that would prevent higher levels of Archives Exterior from becoming unlocked.
