Share · View all patches · Build 9559015 · Last edited 21 September 2022 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow archaeologists!

Thank you very much for your continued support for LA-MULANA 2.

We have fixed the issue with unbootable on Mac version which cased to updating of Brahma's Trial.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Good luck on your adventures!

