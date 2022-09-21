09/21 - “The Old Book and a Secret Adventure ～Atelier Ryza Collaboration Starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 09/21 (Wed).
- “The Old Book and a Secret Adventure ～Atelier Ryza Collaboration Event～” starts!
- “Ryza Outfit Gacha・2022,” “Ryza Outfit Gacha・2020” starts!
- [url=https://game.doaxvv.com/production/html/information/info_gl_0424_220921_1_0_857817afc2a832434eef2985f5084a16a4144515e3e925dd3a89a6238fcc5941_en.html?GameView=N] “Alchemist's V Stone Pack,” “New Owner Support ♥ Nostalgic V-Stone Pack”
“New Owner Support V Stone Pack,” “New Owner Support Pack (TEC)” [/url] now on sale!
The following is still ongoing!
- “Momiji's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2022/09/26 (Mon) 15:59 UTC

