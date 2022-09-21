[UPDATE] 2022.09.21 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# Added shortcuts for Combat Quick Slot

You can set a shortcut to all slots in the combat quick slot.

There is no default value other than Q/E/R, and you can use it after you set the key you want on the settings tab.

The quick slot structure will no longer be changed to deliver a control experience that is not much different from game controller users (under development).

# Updated bulletin board in town