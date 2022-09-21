[UPDATE] 2022.09.21 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
# Added shortcuts for Combat Quick Slot
- You can set a shortcut to all slots in the combat quick slot.
- There is no default value other than Q/E/R, and you can use it after you set the key you want on the settings tab.
- The quick slot structure will no longer be changed to deliver a control experience that is not much different from game controller users (under development).
# Updated bulletin board in town
- The early access user list has been updated. (2nd round)
- If you want to add your name to the bulletin board, please apply through the official Discord channel.
Official Discord Channel Shortcut
Changed files in this update