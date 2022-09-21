 Skip to content

Rune Teller update for 21 September 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.09.21 Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update

# Added shortcuts for Combat Quick Slot

  • You can set a shortcut to all slots in the combat quick slot.
  • There is no default value other than Q/E/R, and you can use it after you set the key you want on the settings tab.
  • The quick slot structure will no longer be changed to deliver a control experience that is not much different from game controller users (under development).

# Updated bulletin board in town

  • The early access user list has been updated. (2nd round)
  • If you want to add your name to the bulletin board, please apply through the official Discord channel.
    Official Discord Channel Shortcut

