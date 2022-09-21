v0.930: Expanded FieldHQ Character Info + Some Bugfixes

This release doesn't have a lot of highly visible changes, but that's because I've been working under the hood on the scenario editor and a new scenario. "Raid on Pirate's Point" is going to revisit some locations and characters from GH1. It is also going to introduce a new type of adventure to GearHead. It's also planned to be the first adventure that I create entirely using the scenario editor. But it's not finished. And I realized this morning that trying to finish it today would be, as we say in Newfoundland, about as stunned as me arse.

Here are the changes since the last public release:

Working on new scenario "Raid on Pirate's Point"

Fixed bug with SHOPS_PLUS INTERIOR_TAGS element

Regular terrain sets now clear the area around them, including border

Fixed bug with new FieldHQ modifications

A lot of work has been done on the scenario editor (still only available in dev mode)

Merit badges get their own tab in character display; show description and effects

You can view a character's biography, if it exists, from the FieldHQ

Fixed smudge on Trailblazer portrait

You can set the default mission music for an entire campaign

Added search path for music; may be located in player folder

Fixed bugs in world map editor

As usual, try it out and let me know how you like it.