Ver 2.13.500 Another Style Miracle Worker

Share · View all patches · Build 9558658 · Last edited 22 September 2022 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy

New Encounters

Encounters

・Another Style Miracle Worker... Lele's Another Style is available

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Manifestation

Added weapons for the character classes below in Manifestation.

・Lokido Another Style (Proud Beast)

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

September 22, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – October 10, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –10/10(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.13.500.

・After clearing Apocrypha: Fatum Argentauri, the Mysterious Vortex does not appear on the Antiquity page of the Another Dungeon map.

※The Mysterious Vortex is properly accessible through the Present page of the Another Dungeon map, and can be played without issue.

Fixed the following issues

・In Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex: The Road to Thunder's Build Equipment menu, some materials required for "Catapult" level 1-3 differ from the amounts shown.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.