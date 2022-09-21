 Skip to content

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 21 September 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.8] Hotfix

Build 9558621 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed : You couldn't move an equipment to an empty slot
Fixed : Other minor bugs

I'm sorry, there was a bug in the [ver. 1.1.11.7]. Please update to the new patch 😅

