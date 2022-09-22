Fly Fly Fly Away

Can't get up to the top of that tower you're building? No problem! Just fly there!

Both Keyboard and VR (smooth locomotion only atm) now support flying.

The mode is entirely optional. If you enjoy trying to figure out how to get to places so you can build there, then by all means continue to do that.

Turns out it's also a pretty handy for build outwards (imagine building a plank out into space) since you can now far more easily see the 'face' of the object you're building against. Instead of 'peering over the edge' to see the face of the object, instead fly out, turn around, and begin going backwards as you place objects.

Also in this patch, I've made a start on stats and achievements, with 19 achievements available in this release. Go check out the list on the store page to find out what they are!

My future intention is to begin adding specific items to your inventory based on some of these achievements.