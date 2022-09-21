Update 1.3 (Several Bug Fixes)

Fixed a bug that allowed the neighbor's dog to jump over the fence and start its sequence in Chapter 5 while your owner is hunting you due to agitation.

Fixed a bug where barking at the neighbor's dog right before it is about to jump over the fence would automatically jumpscare you.

Added hints to better explain how to complete Chapter 5.

Lessened the radius of each point that your owner can navigate to when seeking or hunting.

Fixed the front door not opening when your owner is in close proximity during the final hunt in the house in Chapter 7.

Fixed your owner not opening the door to the back bathroom when successfully agitated at the beginning of Chapter 7.

Fixed several issues regarding leaving the house in Chapter 7.

Fixed a bug where the neighboring dog would not properly block both sides of Dexter St. after escaping the house in Chapter 7.

Added a small period of time between agitating your owner and your owner coming out to hunt to make his presence better known.

Decreased the amount of noise required to agitate your owner.

Added more hints to improve objective clarity throughout Chapter 7.

Stopped ambience adjusting based on the environment in Chapter 7 (inside louder, outside quieter).

Decreased the time it takes for the first set of sirens to start in Chapter 7.

Decreased the time it takes for your owner to be agitated by the neighbor's dog barking at the windows in the living room in Chapter 7.

Fixed your owner target locking upon successfully escaping a chase.

Fixed your owner never giving up a chase even if you successfully get away.

Fixed chase music not ever playing again after having successfully evaded a threat.

Fixed neighboring dog starting a chase despite the player having barked at it at the appropriate time(s) in Chapter 7.

Increased the frequency of hallucinations appearing when hallucinating in Chapter 7.

Decreased the likelihood of hallucinations falling through the floor when appearing.

Adjusted the location and method of triggering a set of sirens in Chapter 7.

NOTE: These fixes consist of the majority of the currently known issues! If you find any bugs beyond the ones fixed in this patch, please let me know! More patches / updates are to come as more issues are discovered! There are also some bugs that I am aware of, but will be leaving in the game because I find them to be charming (eg. cats sliding along the ground when barked at, your owner being unable to see you if you are at his feet, etc.)