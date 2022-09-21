VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

Share · View all patches · Build 9558367 · Last edited 21 September 2022 – 04:06:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi, this is Hattori, director of VOIDCRISIS.

We’ve recently updated it to 0.4.0!

This update focuses on the aspects of much concern based on your feedback: the enemy’s hit range, CPU operation, and reconnection.

We will continue to develop VOIDCRISIS for the better. Please stay tuned. Your support is very much appreciated.

Here, let me show you a glimpse into the much-expected [Tutorial] in this update!

This is a rare chance. So we decided to make a special mode. This took us a lot of time to get to the release.

To make sure the first-time players can gradually get used to the gameplay of VOIDCRISIS and have fun playing VOIDCRISIS as soon as possible, we are going to add a tutorial for beginners.

There are more things in preparation.

To provide you with the improved experience of VOIDCRISIS as a brand-new IP, the production team will continue to work wholeheartedly on it.

Please generously show us your support! Thank you.