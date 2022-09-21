Fixed : When you use Enchant Scroll on an empty slot, it sometimes disappeared
Fixed : Some challenges field debuffs weren't described in the challenge info
Fixed : Odd behavior of auto-disassembling potions
Fixed : Odd behavior of auto-disassembling talismans
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 21 September 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.7] Hotifx
Fixed : When you use Enchant Scroll on an empty slot, it sometimes disappeared
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update