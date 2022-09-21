September 21st Edition Update Notes (Official edition)

Note: The naming rules for local save files have been optimized to address an issue that caused some players to fail to read save files due to file name changes in previous versions. Local archive files (.sav) are currently automatically named [save.sav] files.

If you still find that the game is not read successfully, please go to the local game root directory: Steam\steamapps\common\xiake, change the previous [(S+ID).sav] file to [save.sav], then open the game to take effect

[H3] Official Version September 21 Update Description [/ H3]

Difficulty 5 Open

One main line Armageddon escalation, the five generals will be in the defense of the city to use the full force to meet the enemy!

The two-part opening advantage will evolve on Difficulty 5, providing faster growth and resource acquisition

Open to join the story of the white dress

In the story of White Dress, there are altogether five endings including the sinking ice route and the Gangnam Road route, including one hidden ending

It is no longer possible to get teammates by calling, inviting, or using special items in the White Coat storyline; But white clothes church has exclusive 10 strong teammate: swim tardy, Wu Feng, Xing Anyang, Wang Yi, Qiu uneven, Ling Li, stone when mountain, old lady Tang, Qin Zhongxian, sink ice.

The first version of creative workshop went online

Modules can be created in the in-game editor and uploaded to the Steam module store. The specific editor usage document can be viewed by clicking "Usage Guide" in the built-in editor

Some functions of the built-in editor are still being optimized, which will be released as soon as possible. Please pay attention to the subsequent announcement

Follow-up Planning: