September 21st Edition Update Notes (Official edition)

Note: The naming rules for local save files have been optimized to address an issue that caused some players to fail to read save files due to file name changes in previous versions. Local archive files (.sav) are currently automatically named [save.sav] files.
If you still find that the game is not read successfully, please go to the local game root directory: Steam\steamapps\common\xiake, change the previous [(S+ID).sav] file to [save.sav], then open the game to take effect
[H3] Official Version September 21 Update Description [/ H3]
- Difficulty 5 Open
One main line Armageddon escalation, the five generals will be in the defense of the city to use the full force to meet the enemy!
The two-part opening advantage will evolve on Difficulty 5, providing faster growth and resource acquisition
Open to join the story of the white dress
- In the story of White Dress, there are altogether five endings including the sinking ice route and the Gangnam Road route, including one hidden ending
- It is no longer possible to get teammates by calling, inviting, or using special items in the White Coat storyline; But white clothes church has exclusive 10 strong teammate: swim tardy, Wu Feng, Xing Anyang, Wang Yi, Qiu uneven, Ling Li, stone when mountain, old lady Tang, Qin Zhongxian, sink ice.
- The first version of creative workshop went online
- Modules can be created in the in-game editor and uploaded to the Steam module store. The specific editor usage document can be viewed by clicking "Usage Guide" in the built-in editor
- Some functions of the built-in editor are still being optimized, which will be released as soon as possible. Please pay attention to the subsequent announcement
Follow-up Planning:
- With your help and support, we have spent a lot of energy on the difficulty content and experience function. At present, the difficulty experience still needs to be optimized, especially the content of difficulty 5, we will continue to fill;
- As one of our next priorities, the creative Workshop will accelerate the improvement of its functions. We also hope that you can provide more suggestions after experiencing it
- More optional protagonists
- Perform Jianghu experience under certain conditions by ignoring the restrictions of Zhenqi outbreak
- Imaginative difficulty 6?
- Input and production of customized content through crowdfunding
Changed files in this update