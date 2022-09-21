Patch 1.94 - New VR Options Board UI, New Graphics Setting, and Misc Changes

Hi Everyone,
Today I'll be releasing Patch 1.94, which adds an updated VR Options board, a new Graphical setting (only for VR players atm), and a slew of changes that will hopefully improve the new player experience.
VR Options Board Rehaul
Looking back at the previous iteration of the VR Options board, I have to admit that it was kind of a mess. Locomotion options were in Page 1, Rotation Options were in Page 3, and the entire Page 2 was just whatever options I wasn't able to find a home for. With Patch 1.94, things are now slightly more organized. Hopefully y'all would find this a bit more user-friendly.
The Main Board
Player Input Settings
Cinematic Filter
The past month, I've been experimenting with color-mapping and post-processing effects for the VR player. This new filter can be toggled On and Off on the Graphics Tab.
Graphics Settings
For new players, this will be ON by default. For existing early access players, you may need to head over to this tab to enable it!
Main Office
Mission 3
Mission 4
Mission 5
The purpose of this filter is inject a bit more character to every existing level. Hopefully y'all can see the differences in-game (the screenshots don't really do it too much justice imo!)
Note: These currently aren't final yet, the lighting and whatnot are constantly being looked at and improved.
Misc Changes
-
Updated Enemy Shooting animations so they are less static
-
Seated enemies now stand up before turning towards their threat
-
Enemies are better at seeing players peeking around corners
-
Enemies are better at detecting crouched players when running around corners
-
Blood is less glowy red and more matte textured
-
Updated some of the civilian running animations
-
The fingers for the VR players have been shortened a bit (grip poses have been adjusted to compensate for this change)
-
Updated the scale of ground textures for most of the missions
-
Map 3: Added Curtains to some of the rooms so that killing patrols wont aggro the entire house
-
Map 5: Added a set of Boxes in the middle of the Warehouse (it was too open without them)
-
Map 10: Changed the suicide bomb guy in the master bedroom to something else
-
FPS Player: Fixed Fade-in effect for wider monitors
-
FPS Player: Fixed M4 from randomly locking up
-
VR Player: New SFX for G36 and AK
-
VR Player: Added new SFX for Arrow impacts (Bow and Arrow)
So about 3 months ago, I initially announced that I wanted to push this game out to Full Release, and work on 2 new maps. Don't worry...the maps are happening....but I wanted to apologize for the big ol tangent that I ended up going on instead haha.
What's Next
In addition to the 2 maps; I also be working on Index Controller support (they finally came in!), and to add some Female Officer Avatars. This is currently what I have so far...it's basically a slimmer female Lo! ːwinter2019happyyulː
Also, please note that I'll be out of the country in October, so there may or may not be updates for the next month and a bit!
As always, thanks everyone for your support and feedback so far. Please let me know how y'all feel about this patch or if you run into any bugs, either in the comments or on Discord!
Changed files in this update