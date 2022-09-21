Patch 1.94 - New VR Options Board UI, New Graphics Setting, and Misc Changes

Hi Everyone,

Today I'll be releasing Patch 1.94, which adds an updated VR Options board, a new Graphical setting (only for VR players atm), and a slew of changes that will hopefully improve the new player experience.

VR Options Board Rehaul

Looking back at the previous iteration of the VR Options board, I have to admit that it was kind of a mess. Locomotion options were in Page 1, Rotation Options were in Page 3, and the entire Page 2 was just whatever options I wasn't able to find a home for. With Patch 1.94, things are now slightly more organized. Hopefully y'all would find this a bit more user-friendly.



The Main Board



Player Input Settings

Cinematic Filter

The past month, I've been experimenting with color-mapping and post-processing effects for the VR player. This new filter can be toggled On and Off on the Graphics Tab.



Graphics Settings

For new players, this will be ON by default. For existing early access players, you may need to head over to this tab to enable it!



Main Office



Mission 3



Mission 4





Mission 5

The purpose of this filter is inject a bit more character to every existing level. Hopefully y'all can see the differences in-game (the screenshots don't really do it too much justice imo!)

Note: These currently aren't final yet, the lighting and whatnot are constantly being looked at and improved.

Misc Changes

Updated Enemy Shooting animations so they are less static

Seated enemies now stand up before turning towards their threat

Enemies are better at seeing players peeking around corners

Enemies are better at detecting crouched players when running around corners

Blood is less glowy red and more matte textured

Updated some of the civilian running animations

The fingers for the VR players have been shortened a bit (grip poses have been adjusted to compensate for this change)

Updated the scale of ground textures for most of the missions

Map 3: Added Curtains to some of the rooms so that killing patrols wont aggro the entire house

Map 5: Added a set of Boxes in the middle of the Warehouse (it was too open without them)

Map 10: Changed the suicide bomb guy in the master bedroom to something else

FPS Player: Fixed Fade-in effect for wider monitors

FPS Player: Fixed M4 from randomly locking up

VR Player: New SFX for G36 and AK

VR Player: Added new SFX for Arrow impacts (Bow and Arrow)

So about 3 months ago, I initially announced that I wanted to push this game out to Full Release, and work on 2 new maps. Don't worry...the maps are happening....but I wanted to apologize for the big ol tangent that I ended up going on instead haha.

What's Next

In addition to the 2 maps; I also be working on Index Controller support (they finally came in!), and to add some Female Officer Avatars. This is currently what I have so far...it's basically a slimmer female Lo! ːwinter2019happyyulː

Also, please note that I'll be out of the country in October, so there may or may not be updates for the next month and a bit!

As always, thanks everyone for your support and feedback so far. Please let me know how y'all feel about this patch or if you run into any bugs, either in the comments or on Discord!

https://discord.gg/mNEBcBM