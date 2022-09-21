THE BAD BUG IS FIXED!!!

I'm not kidding, this is probably the (2nd) worst bug I've had to deal with in my entire time programming (granted it's only been like 5 years but it was still pretty bad :^| ). To get this fix, download the latest update! You'll know you have it if the main menu version is 1.0.11.

I'm happy to confirm that we have fixed the following:

Some users experienced a "Chapter 1 lock" where you couldn't progress the story after beating Ernest's boss. This is now FIXED!

Some users experienced issues with the game crashing on startup when the Unity logo shows. This is now FIXED!

Some users experienced issues with bosses where if you lost to them and went to another battle, wining that battle counted as beating the boss. This is now FIXED!

Some users experienced issues with the randomization settings where some bosses that shouldn't progress the story, did so. This is now FIXED!

As you can see, lot's of fixing went on in these past few hours :))). If there are any other bugs that you all have found, feel free to put them here in the comments, tell me on the Discord server, or tell us on the Steam community pinned post!

It's been a blast to see everyone playing and enjoying the game, hearing the feedback, and the general reception! Thank you so much to everyone for supporting the game :)

Also, if you're reading this and don't have the game, then go to the Steam page to get it because it's out now!!!

Anyways, that's it for now!