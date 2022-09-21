V 0.6.2 : The road to the Starbound is almost paved!

Hey gladiators!
Patch 0.6.2 has arrived, bringing it with it the new locations of fetid Dankheart and mysterious Ancient Tolotor ... as well as a new Grand Champion whose size has to be seen to be believed.
Only three more regional champions and one more Grand Champion to come - I am estimating to have the complete path to the Starbound Gladiator ready by the end of this month, at long last!
I hope you enjoy these new challenges as I continue to build the endgame content, thank you for your patience!
Cheers Oliver Joyce
Whiskeybarrel Studios
V 0.6.2.A (September 21 2022)
Includes changes from the 0.6.1.H patch.
--- NEW FEATURES ---
- Added two new Regional Champions
- Two new Arenas unlocked - Dankheart, Ancient Tolotor
- Added new Grand Champion XI
--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
- Priest's Cure Wounds skill now heals 50% of health
--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash when loading gladiators in certain towns.
- Fixed a bug where levelling up after the third battle in a survival round allowed you to battle on indefinitely.
- Added new Grim Confessor loading background.
