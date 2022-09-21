 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tendryll Playtest update for 21 September 2022

Tendryll Playtest version 0.14.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9558065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Important Note: Some saves from the previous version will be broken.
All feedback is welcome.

New

  • Shop art
  • Map art
  • Creature attack animations, with more to come
  • Victory screen
  • Tutorial (send feedback)
  • Music (WIP)

Fixes

  • Fixed saves getting corrupted after completing bonus rooms.
  • Fixed some cases of cards getting stuck outside of your hand.
  • Fixed Fog randomizing card cost on every card draw.
  • Fixed game hang with Ash Elemental when unable to find nearby open tiles.
  • Fixed some score bonuses being significantly lower than intended.
  • Fixed a few cases of card values not being highlighted when modified.
  • Fixed Bone Scythe not working with AOE attacks.
  • Fixed Buckler not exhausting.
  • Fixed Overwhelming Strength crash if played without power.
  • Misc other crash fixes.

General

  • Shop now offers card upgrades and corruption removals.
  • Added new potions: Amrita, Disempower, Feeble, Defense, and Purification.
  • Added new relics: Bird Nest and Forager Pouch.
  • Added new Dragoon starting card: Lunging Thump.
  • Combat reward type is now shown in the combat UI.
  • Combat heal reward increased 20% -> 25%
  • Combat gold reward reduced by 10% (~50 -> ~45)
  • Mending potion heal increased 20% -> 30%
  • Goblin gambler event now shows which corruption you'll receive. Added feedback to empty chests.
  • Knight Hop is now Direct and deals damage to adjacent units.
  • Static Step can now be stacked with itself.
  • Tailwind can now be cast on allies.
  • Perfected Projectile now looks for projectiles in any hero's deck.
  • Perfected Projectile displays # of projectiles contributing to its bonus damage
  • Removed Fumes battle modifier.
  • Bomb potion: increased damage 6 -> 8
  • Swift potion: reworked
  • Plant Explosives: increased cast range 1 -> 2, increased damage 10 -> 14
  • Adjusted Book of the Dead.
  • Echo Blade now Exhausts.
  • Toss checks for adjacent units before allowing you to play it.
  • Lost In Thought can now be cast on ally.
  • Heal item reward: fixed tooltip saying it would give max health to all heroes.
  • Added hover state to event dialog buttons.
  • Cracked Horn now gives Power instead of attack damage.
  • Changed Deluge to always knockback owner.
  • Pull cards now work through rubble left over from a barrier.
  • UI Improvements.
  • Skitterbug card removal now happens at the end of combat.
  • Added bonus score for Ascension levels.
  • Added Master and Music Volume settings.
  • Several sound effect adjustments.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1917521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link