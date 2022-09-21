Tendryll Playtest version 0.14.0

Important Note: Some saves from the previous version will be broken.
All feedback is welcome.
New
- Shop art
- Map art
- Creature attack animations, with more to come
- Victory screen
- Tutorial (send feedback)
- Music (WIP)
Fixes
- Fixed saves getting corrupted after completing bonus rooms.
- Fixed some cases of cards getting stuck outside of your hand.
- Fixed Fog randomizing card cost on every card draw.
- Fixed game hang with Ash Elemental when unable to find nearby open tiles.
- Fixed some score bonuses being significantly lower than intended.
- Fixed a few cases of card values not being highlighted when modified.
- Fixed Bone Scythe not working with AOE attacks.
- Fixed Buckler not exhausting.
- Fixed Overwhelming Strength crash if played without power.
- Misc other crash fixes.
General
- Shop now offers card upgrades and corruption removals.
- Added new potions: Amrita, Disempower, Feeble, Defense, and Purification.
- Added new relics: Bird Nest and Forager Pouch.
- Added new Dragoon starting card: Lunging Thump.
- Combat reward type is now shown in the combat UI.
- Combat heal reward increased 20% -> 25%
- Combat gold reward reduced by 10% (~50 -> ~45)
- Mending potion heal increased 20% -> 30%
- Goblin gambler event now shows which corruption you'll receive. Added feedback to empty chests.
- Knight Hop is now Direct and deals damage to adjacent units.
- Static Step can now be stacked with itself.
- Tailwind can now be cast on allies.
- Perfected Projectile now looks for projectiles in any hero's deck.
- Perfected Projectile displays # of projectiles contributing to its bonus damage
- Removed Fumes battle modifier.
- Bomb potion: increased damage 6 -> 8
- Swift potion: reworked
- Plant Explosives: increased cast range 1 -> 2, increased damage 10 -> 14
- Adjusted Book of the Dead.
- Echo Blade now Exhausts.
- Toss checks for adjacent units before allowing you to play it.
- Lost In Thought can now be cast on ally.
- Heal item reward: fixed tooltip saying it would give max health to all heroes.
- Added hover state to event dialog buttons.
- Cracked Horn now gives Power instead of attack damage.
- Changed Deluge to always knockback owner.
- Pull cards now work through rubble left over from a barrier.
- UI Improvements.
- Skitterbug card removal now happens at the end of combat.
- Added bonus score for Ascension levels.
- Added Master and Music Volume settings.
- Several sound effect adjustments.
