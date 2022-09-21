EXP Balance + Full Menu Conversion to Keyboard/Gamepad Controls (No More Mouse)

In this updated we finally, finally finished converting all of the menus to remove the need for using the mouse. You can now comfortably play all of the game with one hand on the keyboard, or on your gamepad without having to move around a little mouse cursor with your control stick.

We also spent a lot of time balancing out the experience system, and with some help I believe we've finally nailed it. To combat the lack of an experience sharing system, we buffed the experience gains for towards monsters in nearly all cases, but still of course, you will gain much more experience when battling trainers versus battling wild monsters.

There was also several minor fixes that went in to play, including issues with a couple of the cut scenes, rewording of some dialogue, and so on.

P.S. Achievements are working again. Sorry that they keep breaking!! The reason for this is because I keep changing computers, and because of that, Nuumonsters is no longer able to find the Steam SDK to communicate with steam achievements ;( But now that I've discovered the reason for them continuously breaking, we should be able to keep them active and functioning from here on^^

