Patch notes for v0.4.12

The v0.4.12 has graduated from experimental and is now available on the main branch! To learn more about the patch, see our recent Captain's diary #31: https://www.captain-of-industry.com/post/cd-31

Performance

Optimized rendering of common buildings resulting in up to 3x more FPS.

Optimized rendering of construction cubes that no longer cause any FPS drop.

Optimized game loading which is 2-8x faster.

Optimized save datastructures making save files 2-3x smaller.

Fixed issues causing consecutive loads consuming more memory and being slower.

Other improvements and fixes

[Important] Added ChangeConfigs method to IMod interface allowing mods to change configs. This is not a backwards-compatible change.

method to interface allowing mods to change configs. This is not a backwards-compatible change. Building ghosts, construction cubes, and ports now have color based on construction state.

Building ghosts now have subtle texture to make them more recognisable.

Current weather is now shown as an icon.

Fixed that the cargo depot would accept any fluid as fuel instead of just diesel.

Fixed cargo depot that could give free fuel when adjusting sliders.

Fixed loud sound when quitting the game.

Fixed loading of files with special characters such as '['.

Fixed a special case where cargo depot did not allow to assign a product

Fixed top bar jumping between single and double row when a date length was changing.

Clinic now prefers a higher tier of medical supplies if it has multiple types stored.

v0.4.12a

Fixed construction of transport pillars.

v0.4.12b

Fixed entity icons disappearing after upgrade.

Fixed tile validation overlay for flipped/rotated entities.

v0.4.12c