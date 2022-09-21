Patch notes for v0.4.12

The v0.4.12 has graduated from experimental and is now available on the main branch! To learn more about the patch, see our recent Captain's diary #31: https://www.captain-of-industry.com/post/cd-31
Performance
- Optimized rendering of common buildings resulting in up to 3x more FPS.
- Optimized rendering of construction cubes that no longer cause any FPS drop.
- Optimized game loading which is 2-8x faster.
- Optimized save datastructures making save files 2-3x smaller.
- Fixed issues causing consecutive loads consuming more memory and being slower.
Other improvements and fixes
- [Important] Added
ChangeConfigsmethod to
IModinterface allowing mods to change configs. This is not a backwards-compatible change.
- Building ghosts, construction cubes, and ports now have color based on construction state.
- Building ghosts now have subtle texture to make them more recognisable.
- Current weather is now shown as an icon.
- Fixed that the cargo depot would accept any fluid as fuel instead of just diesel.
- Fixed cargo depot that could give free fuel when adjusting sliders.
- Fixed loud sound when quitting the game.
- Fixed loading of files with special characters such as '['.
- Fixed a special case where cargo depot did not allow to assign a product
- Fixed top bar jumping between single and double row when a date length was changing.
- Clinic now prefers a higher tier of medical supplies if it has multiple types stored.
v0.4.12a
- Fixed construction of transport pillars.
v0.4.12b
- Fixed entity icons disappearing after upgrade.
- Fixed tile validation overlay for flipped/rotated entities.
v0.4.12c
- Fixed incorrectly highlighted particles during (de)construction.
- Farm no longer simulates fertility when under initial construction.
- Fluid colors on storages and transports are now visible immediately after load.
Changed files in this update