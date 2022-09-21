 Skip to content

MIR4 update for 21 September 2022

Announcement on the payment issue in Google Playstore

21 September 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Our team has confirmed that the payment attempts made from Google PlayStore are not getting processed normally at the moment.

Google Playstore is currently working on the issue to quickly normalize the service.

Please be notified that payments can be normally made on other platforms.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the issue and will further update this notice once the issue is resolved.

Thank you.

