New Karma – Radiant Horn Preview

Hello Chasers!

A new Karma will launch soon for KurtzPel, featuring Neele, the Karma Master of the Lance! She is looking for her spiritual guide, Lime, but for what purpose?

Thrust yourself into battle wielding the Lance Karma, named the Radiant Horn! Players will be able charge in and close the gap between them and their opponent, catching them off guard and breaking their armor! Use this opportunity as a breaker to catch your opponent and pile on some big damage!

** - Karma: Radiant Horn - Breaker