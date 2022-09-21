 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KurtzPel update for 21 September 2022

New Karma – Radiant Horn Preview

Share · View all patches · Build 9557631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Chasers!

A new Karma will launch soon for KurtzPel, featuring Neele, the Karma Master of the Lance! She is looking for her spiritual guide, Lime, but for what purpose?

Thrust yourself into battle wielding the Lance Karma, named the Radiant Horn! Players will be able charge in and close the gap between them and their opponent, catching them off guard and breaking their armor! Use this opportunity as a breaker to catch your opponent and pile on some big damage!

** - Karma: Radiant Horn - Breaker

  • Weapon: Lance
  • Karma Master: Neele**

Changed files in this update

KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link