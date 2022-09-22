 Skip to content

Mirror War: Reincarnation of Holiness SA update for 22 September 2022

[Mirror War - Holy Resurrection SA September 21st Patch Note]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First of all, I sincerely thank you for playing [Mirror War - Reincarnation of Holiness SA] with your long affection and interest.

We have received various issues and suggestions since our service started on September 9, and some of the confirmed contents have been modified and improved.

We will do our best to satisfy your expectations.

  1. To support various training, the skill initialization cost has been changed to 0 gold, and no item is required.

  2. Fixed an issue that could not be used like storing goods in an empty space in the warehouse.

  3. Fixed a problem where an error window appears when trying to repair the equipment and returning to the character screen.

  4. With the release of the [Powerstone] attached to the equipment, the game was forcibly terminated.

  5. Fixed an abnormal display of some Japanese text.

  6. For smooth feedback, create a dump file in the path where the game is installed if you encounter problems running the game.
    : Compress the dump folder and mws when calling customer support. When sending SA_log.If you send me the txt file by e-mail, I can give you a more accurate answer, so please cooperate.

