Taiji update for 21 September 2022

Update Notes for Build 9.20.2022

21 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improvements to blending of music in Endgame area
-Fix for panel rendering issue caused by legacy fix in previous build
-Tweaks to visuals and camera motion around hub area to potentially encourage new players to go towards easier areas

